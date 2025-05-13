CHARLOTTE, N.C.: Acclaimed chef and restaurateur Michael Mina and his award-winning hospitality group, The MINA Group, announced their expansion with the opening of Bourbon Steak Charlotte, which is set to open inside The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte in 2026. Marking The MINA Group’s first concept in Charlotte, Bourbon Steak Charlotte will bring chef Mina’s sophisticated interpretation of the classic American steakhouse to a fast-growing culinary destination.

LAS VEGAS: SITE Global has officially selected the INDUSTRIAL event space as the host venue for SITE NITE North America 2025. Set to take place during IMEX America week, SITE NITE is SITE’s premier fundraising and networking event in North America. Known for drawing global leaders in incentive travel, destination management, and corporate meeting planning, SITE NITE offers opportunities to connect, celebrate, and give back to the SITE Foundation.

MIAMI: Talma Travel Solutions announced it has acquired a controlling interest in Solutions Travel, aiming to bring more advanced technology and capabilities into its already robust client offering. Solutions Travel’s travel management interface allows both travel managers and individual travelers to more seamlessly book and manage their trips, alleviating the complexity often associated with business travel.

ORLANDO, FLA.: Visit Orlando announced that the destination welcomed 75,333,800 visitors in 2024—an increase of 1.8% over 2023. This increase was driven in part by a rise in day visits and overnight non-hotel stays. International visitation continued to recover at a faster pace, growing 5.9% from the previous year. In total, Orlando welcomed 6.5 million visitors from international markets in 2024. The group meetings segment also recorded a solid year-over-year gain, increasing by 3.9% to reach 5,616,000 visitors.

SEATTLE: Visit Seattle released new data at its recent annual meeting, showing continued growth in visitor numbers. Held during National Travel and Tourism Week, over 500 members of the local hospitality community gathered downtown at the Seattle Convention Center’s Arch building to learn about the organization’s accomplishments in 2024 and plans for 2025, the year before the destination welcomes an estimated 750,000 visitors for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

