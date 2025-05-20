US: Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Groundbreaking, Hondo Rodeo Fest, SI Revel at the Races, and More

May 20, 2025

CHICAGO: HMG+, a New York hospitality solutions firm with nearly three decades of success, is opening a new event staffing, training, and recruiting hub in Chicago's Fulton Market District. Here, it aims to empower local hospitality talent with the front-of-house skills to succeed in lifelong industry careers and elevate service standards across the city’s culinary events and corporate sectors.

MIAMI: Civic leaders, developers, and hospitality executives officially broke ground on Grand Hyatt Miami Beach, an 800-room hotel that will be directly connected to the Miami Beach Convention Center. The project marks a milestone moment not only for Miami Beach but for the region as a whole, reinforcing the destination’s commitment to strengthening its global appeal for business events, conferences, and incentive travel.

PHOENIX: The Hondo Rodeo Fest unveiled its star-studded 2025 lineup for its return to Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Nov. 7-9. This year’s headliners include Nickelback, Cody Johnson, and Jason Aldean, in addition to Treaty Oak Revival, Jon Pardi, and Riley Green. The Hondo Rodeo Fest launched in November 2024 with a new three-day rodeo competition and a nightly, two-hour country music concert. The Hondo Rodeo’s invite-only format featured world champion cowboys and cowgirls across eight categories, all competing for a $1 million prize purse.

SAN FRANCISCO: Golden Eye Social, San Francisco's first AR darts bar and elevated gastropub, is now open. The space is located in a prime location across from SPIN SF and the Moscone Center, making it ideal for the happy hour work crowd and business and convention groups. The event venue features a 6,500-square-foot entertainment space with six tech-infused throwing lanes.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.: Sports Illustrated is bringing its acclaimed Revel at the Races to the Belmont Stakes for the first time. In partnership with the New York Racing Association (NYRA), the event will be headlined by G-Eazy and aims to set the tone for an unforgettable weekend celebrating the 157th running of the $2 million Belmont Stakes. The event will take place on June 5 at The Night Owl in downtown Saratoga Springs and offer a high-energy night of live music, premium hospitality, and immersive brand activations.

