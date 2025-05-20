NATIONAL: Air Canada's newest international flight from Montréal touched down this morning in Naples, Italy, the gateway to the Amalfi Coast. This flight marks the first Air Canada service to Naples and is the airline's fourth nonstop connection between Canada and Italy. The flights will be operated on Air Canada's flagship aircraft, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

EDMONTON: A beloved name in Alberta’s music scene and Canada’s first public broadcaster, CKUA Radio will be the official partner for the KDays North Stage. As part of this collaboration, the KDays North Stage will be rebranded as the CKUA Radio Stage. The fest takes place July 18-27.

MONTREAL: The city’s globally recognized food scene is celebrating a major milestone: The Michelin Guide has arrived in Montréal. Last week, the guide unveiled its inaugural Montréal selection, awarding Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands, and Green Stars to some of the city’s most dynamic, innovative restaurants. Among the restaurants earning Michelin Stars in this first edition: Jérôme Ferrer, Mastard, and Sabayon.

Espace pour la vie announced the North American premiere of the traveling exhibit Transform! Designing the Future of Energy, a creation of the Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein, Germany, one of the world's most important museums of its kind. It will be presented at the Biosphère until autumn 2026. The exhibit reveals how design, at different scales, integrates renewable energies into our day-to-day lives, whether in terms of the body, our homes, cities, or modes of transportation.

TORONTO: Deborah Flint, president and CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), announced that Debbie Simpson officially assumes the role of CFO. Simpson joined the GTAA as interim CFO in November 2024, with a focus on enhancing Toronto Pearson's strategic goals and capital projects. With 35 years of experience in complex financial management and now serving as CFO, Simpson will play a key role in shaping the airport's financial strategy and financing capabilities, with a focus on enabling Toronto Pearson to deliver its 10-year strategic plan.

