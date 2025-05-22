ATLANTA: On July 13, the Sports Power Brunch will host its inaugural Women in Baseball event at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. The event series is meant to be a gathering of excellence at the intersection of sports, culture, and influence that honors prominent women shaping the future of the sports industry. The esteemed honorees for the Women in Baseball event include Catie Griggs, president of business operations for the Baltimore Orioles; Lonnie Murray, CEO of Sports Management Partners (and the first Black woman to be certified as a player agent by the MLB Players Association); and Raquel Ferreira, executive vice president and assistant general manager of the Boston Red Sox.

INDIANAPOLIS: InterContinental Indianapolis has now officially introduced its meetings and events offerings, after debuting in February as the first luxury hotel to open in downtown Indianapolis in two decades. Having undergone an intensive $120 million restoration, the iconic property, housed in the landmark Illinois Building, offers gathering spaces for conferences, corporate events, and social celebrations. The property features 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including a 2,500-square-foot ballroom, executive boardrooms, private dining rooms, and the city’s only full-floor penthouse suite with panoramic skyline views.

NEW YORK: The Westminster Kennel Club announced details for the highly anticipated milestone 150th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan. Judging for the historic sesquicentennial event will be held on the evenings of Feb. 2 and 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden, with breed competitions taking place earlier in the day at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Tickets for all events at both Madison Square Garden and the Javits Center are on sale now.

ORLANDO, FLA.: With the grand opening of Universal’s EPIC Universe, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Orlando Resort & Suites International Drive is unveiling a $7 million top-to-bottom renovation of its South Tower, upgrading 164 guest rooms in the heart of Orlando’s theme park and convention corridor. The newly reimagined tower features Ramada’s signature Roja room design alongside modern upgrades like 50-inch 4K streaming TVs and spa-inspired bathrooms (with a walk-in shower).

ST. LOUIS: Following the EF3 tornado that struck the St. Louis region on Friday, Explore St. Louis confirms that the city’s primary visitor attractions, restaurants, hotels, and convention venues remain open and operational. This week, America’s Center hosted the 2025 GEOINT Symposium, the nation’s largest gathering of geospatial intelligence professionals, underscoring the city’s readiness to welcome visitors and business travelers alike.

