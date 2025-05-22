CANADA: AstroFest, Ottawa Race Weekend, Québec City's New Sustainability Certification, and More

May 22, 2025

NATIONAL: Destination Canada is the first national tourism board to collaborate with Google Street View for an out-of-home campaign using real street view imagery to show "an unfiltered, authentic look at a country that favors connection over curation." The campaign is meant to capture slice-of-life scenes across Canada—from roadside fill-ups in the Rockies to backyard barbecues featuring the northern lights.

EDMONTON: The KDays updates continue: A community breakfast presented by North Central Co-op will be back for the second year in a row, inviting Edmontonians to gather for a complimentary breakfast, live entertainment, and community celebration ahead of the opening of the beloved summer festival. The breakfast will take place July 18, 9-11 a.m., at Klondike Park.

MONTREAL: On June 7 and 8, the Planétarium will be all decked out for AstroFest. The theme for this year's free stargazing event is "Mars - Life in Red." During the day, expect scientific activities for the whole family, and on Saturday evening, visitors can enjoy marshmallows, telescopes, lectures, DJs, and cocktails.

OTTAWA: Canada's most popular multiday running event sees close to 50,000 participants compete in a variety of challenging races—including the country's largest marathon—along picturesque downtown routes. This year, Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend takes place May 24-25. Tens of thousands of spectators will line routes along the Rideau Canal, the Ottawa River, and other scenic locations to cheer on the competitors.

QUEBEC CITY: Québec City has achieved a milestone: becoming the world's first French-speaking destination to obtain Biosphere Sustainable certification. Following the lead of Destination Québec cité (DQc), the first regional tourism association in the province to earn the Biosphere certification in early 2024, numerous industry stakeholders are joining the movement toward sustainable tourism to create a robust culture of environmental sustainability throughout the destination.

