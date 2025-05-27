US: Grand Prix Plaza F1 Viewing Events, Downtown Minneapolis Hotel's Rebranding, Populus Seattle Opens, and More

May 27, 2025

GLOBAL: Hilton announced last week the opening of Hotel Astoria Vienna, Curio Collection by Hilton. The 125-room hotel, located in the historic first district of the Austrian city, is Hilton’s first Curio Collection by Hilton opening in Vienna, and brings the brand’s unique and stylish design to the capital. The art deco-style hotel has welcomed guests from around the world since its opening in 1912 and is situated on Kärntner Straße, Vienna’s most popular bustling shopping street.

ASPEN, COLO.: Salamander Collection has appointed Carrie Williams as the new general manager of Aspen Meadows Resort. A hospitality and operations professional who has called the Aspen area home for 20 years, Williams will assume the role on June 14. The AAA Four Diamond-rated resort, which attracts corporate retreats from around the world, recently completed a comprehensive renovation of its guest accommodations and reception area, as well as opened its acclaimed new restaurant, West End Social.

LAS VEGAS: New Formula 1 attraction Grand Prix Plaza has launched Grand Prix Sundays, aka Formula 1 watch parties. The first took place May 25 with the Monaco Grand Prix. This weekly event series will broadcast each Formula 1 Grand Prix race either live or via replay on LED screens at two destinations within Grand Prix Plaza: Fuel & Fork and F1 HUB Lounge.

MINNEAPOLIS: Sheraton Hotels & Resorts unveiled the new Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown Convention Center (Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown) last week. The property—which is set on the site of the city’s historic Capp Towers Motor Hotel—resumes operations following a six-month, $40 million renovation. Expect a modernized guest experience and refreshed amenities. This includes a redesign of its 321 guest rooms, design and functional upgrades to all 19 event spaces, added public spaces, two new dining concepts, and an indoor pool. The property offers 23,500 square feet of event and meeting space.

SEATTLE: Populus Seattle—a carbon-positive hotel aiming to reconnect guests to the Pacific Northwest—is now officially open in Seattle’s Pioneer Square. The adaptive reuse property features 120 luxury guest rooms and suites; a fire-and-ice dining and drinking experience at Salt Harvest, a hearth-driven restaurant, and Firn, Pioneer Square’s first and only rooftop bar featuring ice-inspired cocktails; and two meeting and event spaces.

