GLOBAL: Hilton announced last week the opening of Hotel Astoria Vienna, Curio Collection by Hilton. The 125-room hotel, located in the historic first district of the Austrian city, is Hilton’s first Curio Collection by Hilton opening in Vienna, and brings the brand’s unique and stylish design to the capital. The art deco-style hotel has welcomed guests from around the world since its opening in 1912 and is situated on Kärntner Straße, Vienna’s most popular bustling shopping street.

EDMONTON: Edmonton Drag Festival 2025, now in its third year, returns May 30 to June 1. It's billed as the only festival of its kind in Canada and is a vibrant celebration of drag, queer culture, and community, bringing together local and international talent. The highly anticipated Red Carpet Runway will take place on Saturday, where over 70 local performers will strut their stuff, competing for first, second, and third place.

OTTAWA: The Rogers Centre Ottawa and its board of directors announced that after the completion of an extensive recruitment process, Lesley Pincombe has been appointed as its new president and CEO. Pincombe brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the business events industry. She joins Rogers Centre Ottawa after most recently serving as vice president of sales, business, and major events at Ottawa Tourism.

TORONTO: TD Toronto Jazz Festival will take place June 20-29 in downtown Toronto. The 10-day festival draws in jazz lovers and some of the world's biggest jazz celebrities. It has three set stages—TD Village, The Avenue, and OLG Grove—all in and around the downtown core, and offers ticketed shows at live venues, including The Concert Hall, History, The Axis Club, and more.

Indigenous Arts Festival in Toronto returns June 20-21. The festival, hosted at Fort York National Historic Site beside Liberty Village, has been running since 2012. For two days, it showcases Indigenous visual arts, music, dance, theatre, and storytelling.

