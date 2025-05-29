US: Airbnb's Lollapalooza Partnership, New Rooftop Venue in Dallas, Neon Museum's New Hires, and More

May 29, 2025

GLOBAL: Airbnb launched its first-ever global live music partnership with Lollapalooza, unlocking one-of-a-kind experiences for festival fans at Lollapalooza Berlin, Chicago, São Paulo, and Mumbai, as well as The Town Brazil. Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky announced the news this month in Berlin, where the partnership will kick off with Lollapalooza Berlin July 12-13. There, expect an exclusive Airbnb Experience hosted by German DJ BUNT., where fans will have access to a private performance in a hidden spot on festival grounds. 

DALLAS: M Crowd Restaurant Group—the hospitality brand behind Texas dining destinations including Mi Cocina, The Mercury, Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q, and Monkey Bar Highland Park Village—is set to open its newest location, Monkey Bar on 9, on the ninth-story rooftop of Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center. Monkey Bar on 9 will open to the public June 13. The venue features a spacious outdoor patio and an indoor bar, offering flexible spaces ideal for private corporate events, social gatherings, and casual happy hours.

JACKSON HOLE, WYO.: Hotel Terra Jackson Hole, Wyoming’s first LEED-certified hotel, announced that it has completed the first phase of its extensive, multimillion-dollar renovation and is now embarking on phase two, with the third and final phase set to be completed before the end of the year. In the first phase of the renovation, extensive upgrades were made to the hotel’s guest rooms. The hotel’s corridor renovation, set to begin in the fall, will focus on transforming the space with new carpeting, updated paint, and modernized lighting fixtures.

LAS VEGAS: The Neon Museum has appointed two new directors to its leadership team. This includes Frederick Hubbs Jr. as director of philanthropy and Jeff Tackett as director of collections and exhibitions. Hubbs has held senior roles at the Las Vegas Philharmonic and Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, while Tackett previously served as senior experiential designer at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

NEW ORLEANS: NOPSI Hotel, a luxury destination in the heart of downtown New Orleans operated by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, announced the appointment of Adam Korbel as its new executive chef. A seasoned culinary leader with two decades of experience, Korbel will oversee all culinary operations across the hotel, including the signature restaurant Public Service and rooftop bar Above the Grid. 

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: International Trails Day Events, New Dining Experience in Ottawa, Rendez-vous Canada Kicks Off in Winnipeg, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Grand Prix Plaza F1 Viewing Events, Downtown Minneapolis Hotel's Rebranding, Populus Seattle Opens, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Edmonton Drag Festival, Rogers Centre Ottawa's New CEO, TD Toronto Jazz Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Sports Power Brunch Women in Baseball Presented by New Era Cap, Orlando Hotel Renovation, St. Louis Open for Business Following Tornado, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: International Trails Day Events, New Dining Experience in Ottawa, Rendez-vous Canada Kicks Off in Winnipeg, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Grand Prix Plaza F1 Viewing Events, Downtown Minneapolis Hotel's Rebranding, Populus Seattle Opens, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Edmonton Drag Festival, Rogers Centre Ottawa's New CEO, TD Toronto Jazz Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Sports Power Brunch Women in Baseball Presented by New Era Cap, Orlando Hotel Renovation, St. Louis Open for Business Following Tornado, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: AstroFest, Ottawa Race Weekend, Québec City's New Sustainability Certification, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Grand Hyatt Miami Beach Groundbreaking, Hondo Rodeo Fest, SI Revel at the Races, and More
Most Popular
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Experiential Experts Reinventing How We Experience Brands
Event Production & Fabrication
Robin Hood's 2025 Benefit Gala Had the Home Field Advantage—How a Sports Theme Helped Raise $72 Million
Food Trends
Event Profs Share the Catering Moments They’ll Never Forget
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
50 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From TOMS Shoes, Mattel, Barstool Sports, and More
Sports
Why More and More Brands Are Sponsoring Women's Sports Leagues
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Netflix Rebuilds a Bookstore for 'YOU' Fan Experience—See Inside Joe Goldberg's Twisted Reality
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Air Canada Flight to Italy, Michelin Guide Arrives in Montréal, Toronto Pearson's New CFO, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Black Student Athlete Summit, Grand Hyatt DFW Airport's Renovation, New Orleans Convention Center's New Event Venue, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: WestJet's Sunflower Program, 2025 Pacific Nations Cup, Tourisme Montréal's Summer Tourism Promotion, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Michael Mina to Open Charlotte Restaurant, SITE NITE 2025, Visitor Data From Orlando, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: KDays New Presenting Sponsor, Eurêka! Festival, New Planner Resource From Ottawa Tourism, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Book for Corporate Event Profs, American Ballet Theatre's Spring Gala, Visit Phoenix's New Hire, and More
Page 1 of 147
Next Page