GLOBAL: Airbnb launched its first-ever global live music partnership with Lollapalooza, unlocking one-of-a-kind experiences for festival fans at Lollapalooza Berlin, Chicago, São Paulo, and Mumbai, as well as The Town Brazil. Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky announced the news this month in Berlin, where the partnership will kick off with Lollapalooza Berlin July 12-13. There, expect an exclusive Airbnb Experience hosted by German DJ BUNT., where fans will have access to a private performance in a hidden spot on festival grounds.

DALLAS: M Crowd Restaurant Group—the hospitality brand behind Texas dining destinations including Mi Cocina, The Mercury, Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q, and Monkey Bar Highland Park Village—is set to open its newest location, Monkey Bar on 9, on the ninth-story rooftop of Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center. Monkey Bar on 9 will open to the public June 13. The venue features a spacious outdoor patio and an indoor bar, offering flexible spaces ideal for private corporate events, social gatherings, and casual happy hours.

JACKSON HOLE, WYO.: Hotel Terra Jackson Hole, Wyoming’s first LEED-certified hotel, announced that it has completed the first phase of its extensive, multimillion-dollar renovation and is now embarking on phase two, with the third and final phase set to be completed before the end of the year. In the first phase of the renovation, extensive upgrades were made to the hotel’s guest rooms. The hotel’s corridor renovation, set to begin in the fall, will focus on transforming the space with new carpeting, updated paint, and modernized lighting fixtures.

LAS VEGAS: The Neon Museum has appointed two new directors to its leadership team. This includes Frederick Hubbs Jr. as director of philanthropy and Jeff Tackett as director of collections and exhibitions. Hubbs has held senior roles at the Las Vegas Philharmonic and Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, while Tackett previously served as senior experiential designer at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

NEW ORLEANS: NOPSI Hotel, a luxury destination in the heart of downtown New Orleans operated by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, announced the appointment of Adam Korbel as its new executive chef. A seasoned culinary leader with two decades of experience, Korbel will oversee all culinary operations across the hotel, including the signature restaurant Public Service and rooftop bar Above the Grid.

