GLOBAL: Airbnb launched its first-ever global live music partnership with Lollapalooza, unlocking one-of-a-kind experiences for festival fans at Lollapalooza Berlin, Chicago, São Paulo, and Mumbai, as well as The Town Brazil. Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky announced the news this month in Berlin, where the partnership will kick off with Lollapalooza Berlin on July 12-13. There, expect an exclusive Airbnb Experience hosted by German DJ BUNT., where fans will have access to a private performance in a hidden spot on festival grounds.

NATIONAL: Trans Canada Trail will join communities throughout the country to celebrate International Trails Day 2025 on June 7. Events in nine provinces and two territories will highlight the dedication of volunteers and community groups in preserving the 29,000-kilometer trail system that connects Canada from coast to coast to coast. These 13 celebrations will showcase the many ways local volunteers contribute to the nationwide trail's maintenance and improvement. Each location will offer its own unique way for the public to engage with the trail, with activities ranging from trail cleanups and tree planting to fun runs and guided trail tours.

OTTAWA: A unique Ottawa dining destination has announced a new offering. This summer, Dark Fork—famous for its "dining in the dark" experience—is stepping into the sunlight with a new concept: a patio where guests "sign for their supper." Starting in June, visitors will be invited to enjoy gourmet meals on the restaurant's heritage stone patio in the ByWard Market—while placing their orders entirely in sign language. Staffed by deaf and hard-of-hearing servers, the new outdoor space aims to offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity to engage with deaf culture in a welcoming way.

VANCOUVER: T'way Air, a South Korean low-cost carrier, will inaugurate its first North American destination with direct service between Seoul and Vancouver on July 12. Operating four times weekly—Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays—the new flights aim to meet a growing demand for affordable, long-haul travel across key Asia-Pacific and North American markets.

WINNIPEG, MB.: Winnipeg is currently hosting Canada's largest tourism trade show, Rendez-vous Canada (RVC). Happening now through May 30, the event brings together 500 Canadian tourism businesses and more than 400 buyers from 22 international markets—including Destination Canada's nine key markets—to showcase Canada to the world and generate tens of millions in sales. This year's RVC has already exceeded target buyer attendance, and the event has already registered more than 1,400 attendees.

