CANADA: Destination Canada's New Toolkits, Canadian Folk Music Awards, Casa Loma's Summer Programming, and More

June 3, 2025

NATIONAL: Destination Canada, in partnership with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), has launched two new "Tourism Destination Development Toolkits" to more than 1,500 elected officials at the FCM Annual Conference and Trade Show. The two toolkits—focused on tourism development for rural as well as remote and northern Canadian communities—are designed to support municipalities in building vibrant, sustainable, and competitive tourism destinations. As part of Destination Canada and FCM's ongoing partnership, these resources were developed collaboratively with FCM, incorporating feedback from their remote, rural, and northern community caucuses.

CALGARY: The Canadian Folk Music Awards (CFMA) unveiled major announcements for its 2026 edition during a community gathering at Festival Hall in Calgary, hosted in collaboration with the Calgary Folk Festival. The event marked the official kick-off to a 21st anniversary celebration of folk music in Canada, set to take place April 9-12, 2026. The 2026 CFMAs will feature four distinct gala concerts, a range of public programming, private industry showcases, and a renewed focus on national and international export development. New this year is the addition of an award category recognizing excellence in album cover art, acknowledging the visual storytelling that enhances the listener's experience.

MONTREAL: For the ninth consecutive year, Montréal has been crowned the best destination in North America for hosting international association events, according to the annual rankings of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), which classified more than 11,000 international gatherings held around the world in 2024. This renewed leadership is the fruit of an effective collaboration between the Palais des congrès de Montréal and Tourisme Montréal, and the synergy of the sector's key players: hotels, restaurants, universities, and event partners.

TORONTO: Casa Loma has launched its 2025 summer programming. A curated, cross-genre lineup of international and local musical artists, special guests, and surprise performances runs through Labor Day. Programming runs weekly outdoors in the patio and gardens and inside the castle’s intimate Glass Pavilion venue on the Chapman’s Stage.

The Ontario Science Centre, in collaboration with Indigenous partners, will host a free, family-friendly event, Indigenous Celebration 2025, on June 7 at Harbourfront Centre. The event features interactive workshops, live performances, storytelling, and hands-on crafts and activities that highlight Indigenous ways of knowing and foster connection with Indigenous community members.

