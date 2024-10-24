Sports Innovation Forum: The Future Starts Here—Join Now!
Get an Under-the-Hood Look at Travis Kelce's Annual Car Jam Fundraiser

The superstar tight end's annual Kelce Car Jam brought together vintage cars, local celebrities, and community pride to raise funds for STEM education and youth empowerment.

Claire Hoffman
October 24, 2024
The second annual Kelce Car Jam raised funds for Operation Breakthrough's Ignition Lab, a STEM workspace for Kansas City teenagers living in poverty.
The second annual Kelce Car Jam raised funds for Operation Breakthrough's Ignition Lab, a STEM workspace for Kansas City teenagers living in poverty.
Photo: Adri Guyer

KANSAS CITY, MO.—Travis Kelce is a force on the football field—but around his adopted hometown of Kansas City, the Chiefs' superstar tight end is also known for his philanthropy, particularly through his nonprofit, Eighty-Seven & Running. The 9-year-old foundation focuses on empowering underserved youth by providing them with the resources and opportunities to succeed.

On Oct. 5, Kelce and his nonprofit hosted the annual Kelce Car Jam, a partnership with Kansas City-based organization Operation Breakthrough, which offers safe educational environments for children in poverty. This year’s event specifically supported the Ignition Lab at Operation Breakthrough, a program that provides hands-on STEM education for Kansas City’s youth. The Kelce Car Jam took over an outdoor space on Walnut Street in downtown Kansas City.The Kelce Car Jam took over an outdoor space on Walnut Street in downtown Kansas City.Photo: Adri Guyer

But like his headline-grabbing music festival, it wouldn’t be a Kelce event without incorporating some of his personal passions—in this case, vintage cars.

“The vintage cars at Kelce Car Jam are a nod to Travis Kelce’s personal love for classic cars, which brings an authentic, distinctive vibe to the event,” shared Lauren Rios, vice president of sales and marketing at Platinum XP, the Kansas City-based planning and production agency that has worked with Eighty-Seven & Running for the past five years.

“But more than that, it ties directly into the foundation’s mission by highlighting the Ignition Lab at Operation Breakthrough,” she continued. “This program gives Kansas City youth hands-on experience, allowing them to transform vintage cars into fully electric vehicles and display their end result at the event. It’s a perfect blend of Travis’ passion and the foundation’s goal to empower the next generation through skill-building and STEM education.”

This year, Platinum XP was responsible for all aspects of the planning and production of Kelce Car Jam, from logistics, AV, and large-scale branding to custom fabrication and activations. The team collaborated closely with Kelce’s management, A&A Management, to shape the event’s overall vision. This included sourcing new locations that fit the feel and vibe Kelce was looking for, along with coming up with new concepts for flow, program, and activations, Rios explained.

“It is always exciting to see what new ideas Travis has shared with his team, and we get to handle the fun part of bringing it all to life,” she said. More than 30 luxury and classic cars were on display, including some from Kelce’s personal collection.More than 30 luxury and classic cars were on display, including some from Kelce’s personal collection.Photo: Adri Guyer

Kelce Car Jam featured two main components: a 200-person VIP party and an 800-attendee block party. The VIP guests enjoyed exclusive access to meet-and-greets with players and local celebrities, while the block party overflowed with Kansas City pride. More than 30 luxury and classic cars were on display, including some from Kelce’s personal collection. Adding to the local flavor, rapper Tech N9ne performed, and the Kansas City Chiefs Rumble marching band and cheerleaders kept the energy high.

“The players, while celebrities, are still ‘KC Proud’ and want to be in the mix with everyone else,” noted Ellen Valdez, event manager at Platinum XP. “For GA attendees, [for example], Travis always makes it a point to get out into the crowd and show appreciation to the community for stepping up and supporting this awesome mission.” The Kansas City Chiefs' Rumble marching band helped keep the energy high throughout the day.The Kansas City Chiefs' Rumble marching band helped keep the energy high throughout the day.Photo: Adri Guyer

Given the growing popularity of the Chiefs and the anticipated turnout, the team worked hard to create a memorable and safe experience for all attendees. “We were able to secure a location that provided the downtown block party feel along with a private and intimate space for all VIP attendees,” Valdez noted. 

To ensure everyone’s safety, the team took many steps, including wanding and bag-checking at the entrance, using various wristband colors to distinguish levels of access, and opting for a fully enclosed event perimeter with security at every access point and a back entrance for VIPs. They also had EMS on standby, did a pre-event bomb sweep with local authorities, and worked closely with the individual players’ security teams. “Keeping attendees safe was top of mind for both Platinum and Kelce’s security detail,” said Valdez.'Travis always makes it a point to get out into the crowd and show appreciation to the community for stepping up and supporting this awesome mission,' said Valdez."Travis always makes it a point to get out into the crowd and show appreciation to the community for stepping up and supporting this awesome mission," said Valdez.Photo: Adri Guyer

Sponsors—including Hummer EV, ZenWTR, Casa Azul, Garage Beer, Raising Cane’s, and Andy’s Frozen Custard—brought their own creative energy to the event, helping to transform downtown Kansas City into a festive block party. “Sponsors came with their own creative concepts that aligned with the overall event’s energy, and we worked to coordinate the logistics and make sure everything flowed smoothly,” explained Valdez. 'My favorite activation was Raising Cane's!' said Valdez. 'They offered free chicken strips and fries to all attendees and brought yard games for fun, family-friendly entertainment.'"My favorite activation was Raising Cane's!" said Valdez. "They offered free chicken strips and fries to all attendees and brought yard games for fun, family-friendly entertainment."Photo: Adri Guyer

Beyond Kelce himself, notable attendees included Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Chris Jones, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, George Karlaftis, Jason and Kylie Kelce, and Donna Kelce. For Platinum XP CEO Kris Nardini, the interaction between the high-profile players and the crowd was a highlight of the day. “Seeing the reactions and faces when Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Jason Kelce walked through the crowd—a lot of the attendees show up for that possibility, and it is awesome to see it happen,” he said. Former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce interacted with attendees.Former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce interacted with attendees.Phoot: Adri Guyer

So, how does Platinum XP keep Kelce’s fundraising events fresh year after year? It’s all about evolving with Kelce’s personal passions, Rios explained. “As an agency, we love to bring ideas to the table that we know will resonate with his personal brand."

After each event, the team immediately begins brainstorming for the next one. “Even though we can’t start official planning until the following year's NFL schedule is released, we are able to think about our high-level approach, vision, and elements that we know we want to include,” Rios added. “Then, once a date and location are selected, we’re able to pull all the logistics together to make it happen.”

At the heart of it all, Rios emphasized, is staying true to Kelce and Eighty-Seven & Running's mission. “Whether it’s a fashion show or a car jam, we continuously innovate by embracing new design, untraditional venues, and exciting concepts from Travis and his team—all while staying focused on advancing the foundation’s core goal of empowering underserved youth,” she said. 'While we can’t reveal what’s in store for next year just yet, we’re definitely excited to keep supporting Eighty-Seven & Running and their incredible mission,' said Platinum XP event coordinator Emily Manahan. 'Stay tuned!'"While we can’t reveal what’s in store for next year just yet, we’re definitely excited to keep supporting Eighty-Seven & Running and their incredible mission," said Platinum XP event coordinator Emily Manahan. "Stay tuned!"Photo: Adri Guyer

