2024 BizBash 15 Over 50: Tarin Wilson

Tarin Wilson is the president of plan A, an event management company based in Beverly Hills, Calif. A quote from her nomination: “Tarin has an exceptional ability to overcome seemingly impossible challenges with ingenious solutions that make every event she leads an unparalleled experience. Her adaptable and creative approach, strong strategic mindset, and breadth of experience make her an invaluable asset to her clients and a powerhouse in the event industry.”

How she got here: "After college and a stint at Club Med (in the islands), it was time to get a real job, so I started at Louis Vuitton’s corporate office with no clear role. When no one wanted to plan the annual sales meeting, I seized the opportunity, and from then on, I was hooked on events. A few years later, I landed a great event job at Gucci, executing in-store events and fashion shows in cities and stores throughout the U.S.

The next phase took me from profit to nonprofit. I cut my teeth on a 100-mile bike tour for the MS Society in Northern California and then went on to celebrity fundraisers in Los Angeles. The events now took on a new dimension: No longer just about spending, programs were tied to revenue and had a role in sustaining organizations. Over the next five years, as an independent contractor, I produced fundraising dinners, golf tournaments, award shows, and celebrity events, honing my organizational skills, attention to detail, and ability to juggle multiple projects along the way.

In 2000, I took a leap of faith and launched plan A with mostly nonprofit clients. After the crash of 2008, the business pivoted toward corporate clients—and, in 2010, I took a chance on owning, financing, and operating Unveiled, a high-end consumer bridal event that eventually expanded to three California cities. Five years ago, I was able to marry my love of travel with events and started producing trips around the world. Now, plan A enjoys a varied roster of meetings and conferences, corporate retreats, nonprofit and destination events, as well as curated private trips, which the company owns and operates."

Her greatest career accomplishment: "Staying in business for 24 years, on a word-of-mouth basis, through economic booms and busts, is an achievement of which I am proud. I am privileged to have been given many unique opportunities to partner with my clients on exceptional events."

Her most memorable event: "One of the highlights was bringing 250 people to Havana, Cuba, for a four-day program, overcoming every obstacle imaginable thrown our way. One example: When private planes were barred by the government, we prevailed upon a commercial air carrier to allow us to 'privatize' their regularly scheduled flights to transport our guests. (Where there’s a will, there’s a way!)

From dealing with confiscated name badges to hand-carrying thousands of snacks and presenting a gorgeous fashion show with Cuban models showcasing Cuban designers, the event forced creativity, ingenuity, and resolve. It was extraordinary!"

A specific improvement she's made: "As the company took on the operator role, it changed the relationship with clients for the better. Sometimes a company or nonprofit organization wants to try a trip or retreat but may not be willing to take the risk. Not only do we assume the financial liability of the program, we can (and do) suggest ways to generate revenue so it’s a win-win for the client. By alleviating the financial burden, whether it’s managing and filling a hotel block or planning for surprise expenses, it allows our clients to focus on aspects for which they are best suited, like engaging their audience or aligning the program elements to their mission or goals."

The biggest change she's observed in the industry: "I think the concept of moving from event to experience has been a significant shift. Organizations are willing to consider, and commit to funding, multiday, destination experiences that align with their goals. Stepping out of their usual locale and creating programs in other cities or international destinations allows them different avenues for donor development, peer-to-peer relationships, fundraising, and/or corporate development, while also providing a fresh backdrop for activities, food and beverage, and entertainment.

On the other hand, attendees are more interested in and open to smaller markets and off-the-beaten-path locations. Our upcoming curated artisan trip to Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan this September sold out in a matter of weeks, which was a genuine surprise because we weren’t sure people would be willing to travel that far off the tourist trail."

Her ideal day OOO: "Exploring and discovering a foreign country 'off the beaten path.' Travel feeds my soul and, over time, I have ventured farther and farther afield. There is something exhilarating about being out of my comfort zone in a country and culture so unlike my own. I also enjoy hiking, yoga, baking, crossword puzzles, reading, and spending time with my friends and family."

The advice she'd give her younger self: "Follow the breadcrumbs. It may not always look like you know where you’re going, but hard work and serendipity will put good people and business opportunities in your path. Trust that the unpredictability and challenges will add growth and meaning to your journey."

