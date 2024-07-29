Fresh Faces 2024: Lake Turner

Lake Turner is an account manager for event management company Turnkey. He's based in Chicago. A quote from his nomination: "With a keen eye for innovation and a dedication to excellence, Lake Turner is poised to become a household name in the experiential marketing sphere, redefining standards and inspiring peers and newcomers alike."

How he spends his workdays: "The best part about what I do is that no days are the same! Turnkey specializes in experiential marketing and mobile tours, but our event/program capabilities are endless. Throughout the year, my workload consists of five to eight programs at once. In my role as account manager, I must be fully engaged with my current programs and their needed tasks. Whether the program is live or in preplanning stages, I’m there to create the clear line of communication with the client on bringing their visions to life and its necessary next steps.

Some programs will consist of a full 'buffet' of needs. From brainstorming concepts to creative/fabrication, hiring, vehicle/DOT requirements, pulling event permits, asset sourcing, to activating the event(s), and all the stuffing in between, my time is very important as I am always engaged somewhere. Some clients will only need a side dish, but we love those who take on the full meal! I’m also responsible for managing budgets throughout the duration of tours and will often update our expenses to see where our margins lay.

I don’t always go to my programs' events, but when I do, it is no doubt one of my favorite things in this industry! Something about seeing a monthslong email chain come to life with several assets, a sweet vehicle, and consumer engagement is so fulfilling to me."

Impact he hopes to have on the industry: "My ultimate goal is to become well known throughout the industry by creating positive relationships with everyone I come across. I absolutely love taking on new clients and getting to create those new connections. I hope my passion for my work and energy come across as just that.

Experiential marketing is still very much a new industry, and many players in it know each other. If Turnkey and I come across people’s minds as a good fit for bringing someone’s intricate ideas to life, then I believe I’m on the right track to where I want to be in this industry. I’d like to be known for the programs/events my team and I have accomplished. Turnkey just completed our first overseas program at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. This has opened the door to many new connections that I hope to make in the coming years."

Career goals: "Intellectually speaking, my career goals are to continue to love what I do for work because having a work-life balance is key. My schedule can consist of a lot of travel, but I always will make the most of my time while I’m in a new city. I genuinely enjoy going into the office and working with my friends every day, and that is so important. I want to continue to create memorable experiences for consumers while also gaining brand visibility in the process.

As for seeing myself in five years, there is no specific job title that comes to mind, but I do see myself in a leadership role where I can help/teach those like me sitting here today how we can improve not only in a workspace but, more importantly, as an individual."

Advice for his peers: "Go outside, be different, surround yourself with people who believe in you. I have grown as an individual so much in the past two years by doing these.

Go outside, take some time to yourself, and have fun. You don’t need to bury yourself in your work.

to bury yourself in your work. Be different; don’t be afraid to shout new ideas, attempt new things, or get outside of your comfort zone. Trust me, everyone’s nervous the first time they do something. A prime example of this is me going to my first-ever networking event this year. I had no idea what I was doing but had great conversations with people about what I do for work and was able to get comfortable talking about it with practice. I even made a few good connections.

Surround yourself with people who believe in you. This is so important at home, in the workplace, and with friends. Having a consistent positive line of communication does wonders for your mental state in tough or even positive situations. I have just this at Turnkey and have created lifelong friends in the process who have helped me excel in life."

How he spends his free time: "Sports and nature/wildlife will always have my heart. I am a Chicago fan tried and true—other than a deep-rooted Green Bay Packers fan from the family. I absolutely love to travel to see new biomes, architecture, and culture. Every time I get a chance in a new city for work, you can find me at the local Major League Baseball stadium at night, as it is one of my goals to visit all 30, and a nature trail in the morning."

Back to the full list