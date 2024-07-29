Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Connect Marketplace isn't just any conference—it's your gateway to unlimited opportunity. Secure your spot!

Fresh Faces 2024: 10 Breakout Stars of the Event Industry to Keep an Eye On

See how these rising talents are set to transform the event landscape.

Sarah Kloepple
July 29, 2024
Bb Fresh Faces24 Article Image 880x496 Article Image

Meet BizBash's 2024 list of Fresh Faces. From streamlining day-to-day tasks with new technology to calling cues with impressive precision, these up-and-coming event profs are at the start of what are sure to be long, successful careers. Some hail from prominent agencies like Stoelt Productions and JJLA, while others represent recognizable brands like Dell Technologies and Churchill Downs. 

Through the links below, get to know the 10 event profs on our latest list of Fresh Faces, who were all sourced from reader nominations. Learn how they each got their start, the impact they hope to have on the event industry, the advice they'd give their peers, and other insights. We can't wait to see what they do next.

Alexis Campbell
Event Producer, Stoelt Productions

Berkley Hurst
Human Resources Manager

Cornelius Humphries
CEO, Event Stylist, and Planner, The Shaunta Brand

Jeff Tsai
Lead of North American Events and Global Executive Briefings, Dell Technologies

Jillian Waitkus
Director of Ticket, Hospitality, and Event Sales, Churchill Downs Racetrack

Kinshasa Anglin
Creative Associate, Ink Factory Studio

Lake Turner
Account Manager, Turnkey

Maddy Engelsman
Associate Producer, JJLA

Sara Rosas
Business Development Manager, Innovate Marketing Group

Tori O'Sullivan
Business Operations and Communication Associate, Access DMC

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Tori Osullivan 1landscape
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Tori O’Sullivan
Jeff Tsai Dunes[33] Copy
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Jeff Tsai
Img 2248
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Berkley Hurst
Inv Mkt 0033
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Sara Rosas
Related Stories
Tori Osullivan 1landscape
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Tori O’Sullivan
Jeff Tsai Dunes[33] Copy
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Jeff Tsai
Img 2248
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Berkley Hurst
Inv Mkt 0033
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Sara Rosas
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Tori O’Sullivan
Tori O’Sullivan is a business operations and communication associate for Access DMC, where she's using new technologies and systems to streamline day-to-day tasks.
Tori Osullivan 1landscape
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Jeff Tsai
Tsai is lead of North American events and Global Executive Briefings for Dell Technologies. "While not new to the business landscape, Jeff emerges as a dynamic force in the experiential industry," says his nominator.
Jeff Tsai Dunes[33] Copy
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Berkley Hurst
Hurst has experience as an HR manager in the experiential marketing field.
Img 2248
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Sara Rosas
Rosas is business development manager for Innovate Marketing Group, where she's created and designed projects for top brands like Google, Charter, and Poshmark.
Inv Mkt 0033
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Maddy Engelsman
Engelsman is an associate producer for JJLA, where she manages clients, directs vendors, and technically advances galas for nonprofit clients.
Engelsman Headshot[61]
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Alexis Campbell
Campbell is an event producer for Stoelt Productions, where she does everything from conceptualizing event themes to managing budgets to overseeing on-the-ground logistics.
Screen Shot 2024 07 15 At 10 02 46 Pm
Most Popular
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: 10 Breakout Stars of the Event Industry to Keep an Eye On
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
24 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Spotify, CÎROC, Instacart, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Step Inside This Colorful Pop-Up From Primal Kitchen and Pinterest
Sports
2024 Paris Olympics: See How Brands Are Winning Over Fans
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How 'Bachelorette' Star Jenn Tran Hosted a Dream Sleepover for a Group of Key Influencers
Sports
Q&A: What It Takes to Photograph the Olympic Games
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Jillian Waitkus
Waitkus is the director of ticket, hospitality, and event sales for Churchill Downs Racetrack, where she plays a key role in managing over 80 annual race days and hundreds of special events.
Jillian Waitkus 1[17]
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Kinshasa Anglin
Anglin is an artist at creative agency Ink Factory Studio, where she uses visual language to make event content shine.
Kinshasa Ink Factory
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Cornelius Humphries
Humphries is CEO, event stylist, and planner for The Shaunta Brand. "I love it when someone tells me, 'You can’t do that,'" he says. "It drives me and really pushes me."
Image0[36]
Brands & Event Pros
Fresh Faces 2024: Lake Turner
Turner is an account manager for event management company Turnkey, which specializes in experiential marketing and mobile tours.
Lake Headshot 22
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Brands That Master Experiential Moments
From a tech giant to a luggage startup, these companies have demonstrated creativity, cleverness, and an overall coolness with their activations, events, and experiences.
Industry Innovators2024 Brands Article Article Image
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Marriott
The global hotel brand continues its partnerships with sports leagues while building awareness for the Marriott Bonvoy program.
Courtyard activated its annual Super Bowl Sleepover program at Allegiant Stadium in February. The brand partnered with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and content creator Katie Feeney to unveil the activation.
Page 1 of 49
Next Page