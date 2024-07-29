Meet BizBash's 2024 list of Fresh Faces. From streamlining day-to-day tasks with new technology to calling cues with impressive precision, these up-and-coming event profs are at the start of what are sure to be long, successful careers. Some hail from prominent agencies like Stoelt Productions and JJLA, while others represent recognizable brands like Dell Technologies and Churchill Downs.
Through the links below, get to know the 10 event profs on our latest list of Fresh Faces, who were all sourced from reader nominations. Learn how they each got their start, the impact they hope to have on the event industry, the advice they'd give their peers, and other insights. We can't wait to see what they do next.
Alexis Campbell
Event Producer, Stoelt Productions
Berkley Hurst
Human Resources Manager
Cornelius Humphries
CEO, Event Stylist, and Planner, The Shaunta Brand
Jeff Tsai
Lead of North American Events and Global Executive Briefings, Dell Technologies
Jillian Waitkus
Director of Ticket, Hospitality, and Event Sales, Churchill Downs Racetrack
Kinshasa Anglin
Creative Associate, Ink Factory Studio
Lake Turner
Account Manager, Turnkey
Maddy Engelsman
Associate Producer, JJLA
Sara Rosas
Business Development Manager, Innovate Marketing Group
Tori O'Sullivan
Business Operations and Communication Associate, Access DMC