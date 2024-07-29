Meet BizBash's 2024 list of Fresh Faces. From streamlining day-to-day tasks with new technology to calling cues with impressive precision, these up-and-coming event profs are at the start of what are sure to be long, successful careers. Some hail from prominent agencies like Stoelt Productions and JJLA, while others represent recognizable brands like Dell Technologies and Churchill Downs.

Through the links below, get to know the 10 event profs on our latest list of Fresh Faces, who were all sourced from reader nominations. Learn how they each got their start, the impact they hope to have on the event industry, the advice they'd give their peers, and other insights. We can't wait to see what they do next.

Alexis Campbell

Event Producer, Stoelt Productions

Berkley Hurst

Human Resources Manager

Cornelius Humphries

CEO, Event Stylist, and Planner, The Shaunta Brand

Jeff Tsai

Lead of North American Events and Global Executive Briefings, Dell Technologies

Jillian Waitkus

Director of Ticket, Hospitality, and Event Sales, Churchill Downs Racetrack

Kinshasa Anglin

Creative Associate, Ink Factory Studio

Lake Turner

Account Manager, Turnkey

Maddy Engelsman

Associate Producer, JJLA

Sara Rosas

Business Development Manager, Innovate Marketing Group

Tori O'Sullivan

Business Operations and Communication Associate, Access DMC