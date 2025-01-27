Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Industry Innovators 2025: Joann Roth-Oseary

The president of Someone’s in the Kitchen has been a passionate industry advocate for more than four decades.

Claire Hoffman
January 27, 2025
'Whether it’s a corporate event for thousands, a holiday party for hundreds, or an intimate fete for dozens, the same meticulous attention to detail assures success and client satisfaction every time,' says Roth-Oseary. (Pictured: a 'burrata bar' the team created at an event.)
Photo: Courtesy of Someone’s in the Kitchen

Screenshot 2025 01 22 At 10 43 17 AmPhoto: Courtesy of Joann Roth-OsearyJoann Roth-Oseary is the president of Someone’s in the Kitchen, a catering and event management company located in the Greater Los Angeles area. She's also heavily involved in the event industry: She's been a member of the International Caterers Association for more than 25 years, is currently on the board of the GROW Foundation (formerly known as the International Caterers Education Foundation), and is a founding member of ILEA. She has also been on the board of the SEARCH Foundation for 20 years and is a founding member and board member of CABIA, a business association that advocates for labor law reform.

'Innovation can be repurposing an older recipe for a new connection and experience!' she says."Innovation can be repurposing an older recipe for a new connection and experience!" she says.Photo: Courtesy of Someone’s in the KitchenHow she got her start: "SITK is a family-owned company that has been in business for 44 years. How did you get started is an interesting question for someone who can simply say, 'I was born to do this!'"

What sets her work apart: "We base our success over the years on our loyal customers and our incredibly loyal staff. We try to give back to the community through active participation in worthy causes. Whether it’s a corporate event for thousands, a holiday party for hundreds, or an intimate fete for dozens, the same meticulous attention to detail assures success and client satisfaction every time."

What innovation means to her: "Innovation and food trends can be a tasty conversation. The reality is that people are always looking for the next new thing. Although a taste of the familiar is never far from reach, the truth is that people want fresh on the plate. 

Roth-Oseary believes that 'food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate.'Roth-Oseary believes that "food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate."Photo: Courtesy of Someone’s in the KitchenFood is symbolic of love when words are inadequate. Be passionate about helping customers create great events. Make sure you’re on top of your innovation pipeline with key flavor insights and trends. Stay ahead of the trends with social media and support your brand with creativity. Innovation can be repurposing an older recipe for a new connection and experience!

We rely very heavily on our fabulous and loyal staff, most of whom have been with us for more than 25 years. We welcome all of the weekly brainstorming and love to test new things together all the time."

Memorable moment: "We recently did a grand opening for a new Porsche dealership. This event was loaded with guests who have been there, seen that, and done that—shall we say a very entitled crowd, indeed! We had a lot of fun with this one, presenting the very high end of superb caviar,  which was playfully presented on a handmade potato chip." 'This was the big hit of the whole party!' she says of the caviar dish."This was the big hit of the whole party!" she says of the caviar dish.Photo: Courtesy of Someone’s in the Kitchen

Her all-time favorite food: "I love fried chicken!"

Her biggest hope for the F&B industry: "Companies shaping the future are built from the inside out, which starts with knowing ourselves and our brand. We want to explore how people and businesses are evolving, and continue to be a positive impact on communities as well as the people in our lives through exceptional service, leadership, and innovation. [I'm also excited about] the potential of technology to connect people in a deeper and more meaningful way, and what it means to lead from a place of service to others. I am a firm believer in giving back and acts of loving kindness and charity, particularly to those who could be of no benefit to you."

