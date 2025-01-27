Industry Innovators 2025: Thao Moore

Photo: Block Portrait Studios Thao Moore is the co-proprietor and executive chef at Green Mangos Catering, a boutique minority- and woman-owned catering business in Minneapolis.

How she got her start: "After graduating college, I began my career in the corporate world before deciding to follow my true passion for food. This led me to study culinary arts at The Art Institutes International Minnesota. I honed my skills further by gaining hands-on experience in the catering and restaurant industry, working at establishments like The Oceanaire Seafood Room and staging at the former La Belle Vie.

Photo: Courtesy of Green Mangos Catering My culinary journey inspired me to co-found Green Mangos Catering with my husband, Tom. Together, we built a boutique catering company serving the Minneapolis-St. Paul Twin Cities metro area. Alongside our catering venture, I pursued my love for wine, completing studies at the Napa Valley Wine Academy. I am proud to hold a WSET Level 3 wine certification, blending my passions for both food and wine."

What sets her company apart: "The pandemic was hard for everyone, especially for us as a small business. Initially, we had plans to open a wine bar but were forced to pivot in a new direction.

In the hospitality industry, food and wine go hand in hand. We took my wine knowledge and began offering classes—virtually at first, then transitioning to in-person sessions. We then expanded by creating intimate VIP Food and Wine Experiences. These events feature curated menus paired with beautiful wines. What makes it unique is the interactive wine education I provide during dinner. Each course is paired with a specific wine, and I lead a class throughout the event. Since every menu and wine list is custom-tailored, each experience becomes unique.

The wine classes have opened the door to speaking engagements throughout the Twin Cities. These local events have paved the way to expand my reach. Next month, I'm excited to be presenting a wine-focused speaking engagement at the national Catersource conference in Fort Lauderdale."

Photo: Courtesy of Green Mangos Catering What innovation means to her: "We believe innovation is about transforming creative concepts into tangible outcomes to enhance an experience. We do this through our food by offering live, interactive cooking stations; build-your-own food stations; and themed menus, and by pairing dishes with live entertainment (imagine hors d'oeuvres for a circus-themed event!)

As a diverse company, we embrace fusion cuisine. We like to blend flavors and techniques from different cultures with unique ingredients and spices. This allows us to create dishes tailored to our clients' needs."

Memorable moment: "This past March, we had the honor of working alongside Michelin Star and James Beard finalist chef Michael Diaz de Leon for the 'Let's Do Dinner' sweepstakes, presented by Stella Artois and the James Beard Foundation. Chef Michael tasked me with making the dessert course: coconut panna cotta with strawberry coulis, fresh berries, and candied ginger. It was an excellent opportunity to work with chef Michael and be part of such a unique experience." Photo: Courtesy of Green Mangos Catering

Her all-time favorite food: "Being Vietnamese, I love pho and bún bò Huế (both are noodle dishes), and any type of wraps (gỏi cuốn and bò nhúng dấm). Any of these dishes can be my last meal and I'll be happy!"

Her biggest hope for the F&B industry: "We are a country rich in diversity. I hope to see the industry embrace this more fully—through the foods we offer, the events we do, and the communities we serve."