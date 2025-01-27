Industry Innovators 2025: Miriam Milord

Photo: Courtesy of Mirian Milord Miriam Milord is the founder and creative director of BCakeNY and a chef at CookUnity. Based in Brooklyn, N.Y., she delivers desserts and savory meals all along the East Coast.

How she got her start: "I founded BCakeNY in 2009, and before that I worked in the art industry—so I have been working in events and food for almost 20 years now. I always loved food and baking and sort of organically fell into the business by combining my passions for art and sculpture with the culinary aspect. I made cakes for friends and family before deciding to make the jump into full-time entrepreneurship in 2009."

Photo: Courtesy of of BCakeNY What sets her work apart: "I am obsessed with perfection! Which can also be your biggest obstacle, right? I think I was never afraid to say yes, even if I honestly had no idea how to accomplish the task—so learning by doing was the strategy. I became a bit more strategic as I grew with the business and learned how to ask for support. My incredible team is everything."

What innovation means to her: "Innovation, to me, embodies the courage to explore uncharted territories and the willingness to embrace both success and failure as part of the creative process. As a cake designer, staying innovative is crucial; it allows me to create unique and memorable experiences that resonate with my clients. I draw inspiration from the energy of the people around me, my family, and my friends’ fresh perspectives, encouraging me to experiment with new flavors, designs, and techniques."

Photo: Courtesy of BCakeNY Memorable moments: "There are so many amazing moments and cakes. We regularly work with some of the biggest names in the industry. Overall, I think I am most proud of the brand I have built. As the founder of BCakeNY, I so appreciate the trust and connection we've built with our community over the past 15 years. As a small, Black woman-owned business in NYC, it's incredibly rewarding to know that our neighborhood considers us a staple in their lives, entrusting us with their most cherished moments—be it intimate celebrations or public milestones. This level of confidence reflects not only the quality and creativity of our cakes, but also the genuine relationships we've fostered with our clients.

Each cake we create is a testament to their visions and our commitment to excellence, making every milestone we celebrate together a source of immense pride for me and my team. People came to us for comfort and a bit of normalcy during the pandemic, for example, and it just proved how needed businesses like BCakeNY are in our neighborhoods."

Her all-time favorite food: "I love sushi and really amazing sourdough bread! So that’s a pretty good balance!"