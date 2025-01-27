Industry Innovators 2025: Laura Calderone

Photo: Courtesy of Laura Calderone Laura Calderone is the founder of Relish Catering, located in North Bethesda, Md. She's also a board member of the Nourish Now food bank and a member of the Les Dames d'Escoffier DC philanthropic society.

How she got her start: "My culinary journey began at the age of 8, when my second grade teacher suggested I learn to cook since I had a difficult time following instructions. Fast-forward to high school, my siblings and I took turns cooking dinner for the family each week. With me playing competitive soccer and my family constantly on the go, I cherished the rare moments when we could pause and enjoy a meal together.

Cooking became my creative outlet, especially as I devoured cookbooks like The Moosewood Cookbook and The Joy of Cooking and watched my favorite chefs on PBS—Martin Yan, Julia Child, and Jacques Pépin. I also learned to cook simple Polish dishes with my grandmother, who instilled in me a deep respect for frugality and minimizing waste.

After graduating high school, I pursued a degree in biology and premed at Boston University. Midway through my studies, I realized my heart was set on cooking. After finishing my degree a semester early, I enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in Hyde Park. From here, I landed an internship in San Francisco and Napa Valley, where I worked for Michelin-starred chefs Hiro Sone at Ame and Michael Tusk at Quince. Under their mentorship, I honed my skills in using fresh, local ingredients, minimizing waste, and delivering exceptional service.

After five years in California, I returned to D.C. to start a family and pivot to catering, hoping for a better work-life balance. I joined Occasions Catering, learning from Eric and Mark Michael about business practices, efficiency, and organization. The creative chaos of crafting unique menus for different clients and venues captivated me. Eventually, I realized that catering was in my soul. I wanted to bring something fresh to the local market, so I founded Relish Catering. In a city brimming with events and catering companies, I wanted to break boundaries by offering great food with a personalized experience. At Relish, we connect with our clients and celebrate life's milestones, big and small. Food brings people together, and I am passionate about sharing that experience. Being part of our clients' stories, making them feel seen and valued, is the root of our mission at Relish."

What sets her company apart: "Relish is chef-owned and women-led, centering on collaboration and inclusion. We take a modern approach to catering, respecting one another and sharing a genuine love for our work and clients. From top to bottom, our people enjoy what they do, and that energy is palpable in every aspect of our work.

The foundation of Relish is built on inclusivity and sustainability. Since opening, we made it our mission to use ecologically friendly practices, sustainably sourcing our ingredients and materials. We are constantly finding ways to minimize food waste and reduce our carbon footprint in the catering industry. As a four-star green catering company, we are proud of our work in environmental stability and activism."

Photo: Joey Kennedy What innovation means to her: "To me, innovation is more than a trend. It’s a foundational aspect of creativity that endures. I’m naturally curious and dislike repetition, which drives my desire to keep evolving. Living in the diverse D.C. area, I’m inspired by the array of international cuisines and cultures around me, which allows us to create truly unique dishes for our clients. At Relish, we approach food and events with an eye for continuous improvement, always asking ourselves how we can elevate the customer experience and deliver something special."

Memorable moment: "One particularly memorable dish was choux farci, a refined take on stuffed cabbage, created by executive chef Altaye Mihrete and me for an event at the French ambassador’s residence. We added international flavors like pimentón to the rustic tomato sauce and incorporated farro to add depth to the dish. The dish was very well received, providing us the opportunity to serve it to the prime minister of Slovenia and his vegan partner. They were so impressed that José Andrés tried it and declared, 'I'm now a vegetarian,' before adding, 'My compliments to the chef.' Having a renowned chef and humanitarian compliment your food is humbling, and it reinforced that Relish is on the right track."

Photo: Joey Kennedy Her all-time favorite food: "One challenge I face is that I love all food, although I’ve been leaning more toward vegetarian options lately. My all-time favorite food, however, is anything that someone else cooks for me. As a chef, catering professional, and a single mom of three, I cook a lot! For me, food is a love language, so whenever someone cooks for me, it feels incredibly special. Even something simple like spicy Chinese peanut noodles is a treat."

Her biggest hope for the F&B industry: "The food and beverage industry is notoriously tough, with long hours that often include holidays and missed events with family and friends. It’s a labor of love, and our industry is incredibly generous, from donating time to supporting nonprofits. However, it’s been hit hard by the pandemic, from rising food and labor costs to soaring rent.

My hope is that consumers continue to support small, locally owned businesses, especially LGBTQ+ and BIPOC establishments. These businesses are the fabric of our communities and contribute significantly to the local economy. Sadly, many beloved restaurants and catering companies are being bought out by large conglomerates with greater financial leverage, pushing smaller independents out of business. I hope that in the new age of activism, small businesses are prioritized and valued on a deeper level."