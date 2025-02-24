Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Industry Innovators 2025: Taylor Smith

For the co-founder and owner of Pendulum Creative, innovation is about fresh perspectives and experimentation.

Sarah Kloepple
February 24, 2025
Pendulum recently worked with Burberry's Chicago store to help promote the fashion brand's Alpine collection. The team turned the retail setting into an artistic expression using minimalist materials like stainless steel, exposed wires, sleek fixturing, custom industrial fans, and these projection-mapped box structures to emulate the sensations of nature.
Photo: Courtesy of Pendulum Creative

Taylor Smith is the co-founder and owner of Pendulum Creative, an experiential production house that specializes in design and fabrication for brands, agencies, artists, and communities. He's based in Chicago.

Taylor SmithTaylor SmithPhoto: Courtesy of Pendulum CreativeHow he got his start: "I started out in the entertainment industry by working as an audio engineer at a recording studio in high school. From that first experience, I knew that I was going to pursue a creative career. I stayed in entertainment a while longer, moving on to manage production at major venues in Chicago. I was fortunate to work with a lot of artists directly on their shows; it exposed me to a number of different people and cultures.

Eventually, I was ready for something different, thinking I might go into tour management or festival production. That changed after working a show for Mountain Dew and Rae Sremmurd (Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi’s rap duo). 

This was a project that went beyond a simple performance, requiring fabrication, AV integration, and execution of a complex technical rider to create a unique experience for the audience. Through that show, I saw the potential of branded experiences—shifting the focus from traditional entertainment to creating immersive projects, where every detail is a direct result of collaboration and creativity. The opportunity to start Pendulum with my business partner, Luke Fiddes, soon presented itself, and the timing felt just right."

What innovation means to him: "For me, innovation is all about constant improvement. I’m always asking myself, 'How can this project exceed expectations?' 'How can we better serve our clients?' 'How can we push design and fabrication boundaries in the pursuit of something new?'

At Pendulum, we approach each project with a fresh perspective. Even if the surface-level goal is something we’ve seen before, we try to imagine it in a new light. We’re particularly focused on materials and the impact they have on visual storytelling, and do a lot of experimenting with substrates, finishes, and lighting to imbue a space with a certain energy. When we’re in the early stages of a project, my head quickly fills with all the little details and approaches we can take to achieve the vision. 

The process of following a project from ideation to implementation has always been a motivator for me. I think it’s very powerful to see an idea on paper, design it, build it, and eventually see people interact with it—that’s something that I still get excited about with every project that comes through the door. We are not afraid to be challenged by clients’ creative ideas and view every project as an opportunity to rethink our approach and redefine what Pendulum is capable of."

What sets his work apart: "Collaboration is definitely a differentiator we pride ourselves on. We believe that the best ideas are a result of having as many of the best minds as possible working together to achieve a shared vision. We know that diverse perspectives only serve to make our work better and strive for a true partnership with any client that comes through our doors. 

Our team is what really allows us to punch above our weight by leveraging their diverse experiences in design, fabrication, and production. Enthusiasm is a big part of our culture; our industry is often fast-paced and unpredictable, but we make it a goal to stay solution-oriented in the face of challenges. 

When it comes to our shop, we’re intentionally positioned to offer a wide range of services and expertise to our clients. From CNC routing and carpentry to structural engineering and multisensory integrations, we’re able to build nearly anything we and our clients can conceive. Our technical skills and strong relationships with suppliers and industry talent have allowed us to overcome even the most complex projects."

'It was just really cool to see our shop touching on all of our skills from concept to execution,' Smith says of working this event with Spotify and Samsung."It was just really cool to see our shop touching on all of our skills from concept to execution," Smith says of working this event with Spotify and Samsung.Photo: Courtesy of Pendulum Creative

Memorable moment: "One of our most memorable projects within the last year was for a collaboration between Samsung and Spotify for their Fresh Finds: Live activation. This was the first of a two-day live event that welcomed over 1,000 music fans to take part in a series of activations and rotating performances by emerging artists here in Chicago.

Obviously, this was a huge opportunity to collaborate with two household names, and we knew from the start that this was going to be a decidedly unique experience. This project was also the perfect opportunity for Pendulum to employ all of our design and fabrication capabilities in a single job. 

Spotify provided us with environmental renders that our team then translated into technical drawings of four different footprints across the 5,400-square-foot space. We explored a lot of different materials and concepts in order to create the urban, underground atmosphere. We have so many cross-functional skills in house, so we were able to explore everything from 12-by-50-foot runs of twin wall, acrylic routed neon signs with silicone, audiovisual integrations and sound design, traditional carpentry and metalwork—it was just really cool to see our shop touching on all of our skills from concept to execution."

His biggest hope for the industry: "The future of branded experiences is happening now. Brands are increasingly placing experiential at the center of their marketing strategies. Experiences are no longer just the domain of the entertainment industry; they’re being translated to all markets, from sports and consumer brands to high fashion and artists. The demand for real-world, immersive brand touchpoints has never been greater.

At Pendulum, we’re not just responding to this shift, we’re driven to lead it. We view every project as an opportunity to redefine what’s possible in experiential design and fabrication—and we're just getting started."

