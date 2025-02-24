Industry Innovators 2025: Lexus Gallegos Torres

Lexus Gallegos Torres is the owner of Four Eyed Agency INC., a Los Angeles-based commercial and events photography company that specializes in alcohol, beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment events.

Photo: Courtesy of Lexus Gallegos Torres How she got her start: "Seventeen years old and fresh out of high school, at the encouragement of my photo teacher (shout-out Mr. Harris!), I attended Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, Calif. In school, I gravitated toward what they called 'lifestyle photography' because I loved the puzzle of moving people emotionally toward a brand. With every shot, I felt the weight of authentically portraying the brand’s personality and mission, and this challenge felt exciting.

Shortly after graduating college, I discovered the world of event photography, and it was game over. Not only was I responsible for moving through and shooting in what is often a high-pressure, chaotic space, but now I had a time limit. I absolutely thrived in this environment! After moving to LA, I split my time between working with an event photography company and a product photography studio. I quickly realized that I could apply the tools I learned doing studio product photography to events, and that these leveled-up, on-site product images were valuable to clients.

As I moved into building my own brand, I leaned into prioritizing these kinds of images with the addition of clean shots that were also valuable to the production agencies. This direction of photography meant that I was often referred to do events for alcohol and beauty companies, and the domino effect of referrals has led me to where I am today.

I will note, the years of my freelance adventure have been an absolute grind. This journey was filled with trial and error, imposter syndrome, and many, many all-nighters. These challenges, in addition to time and repetition in the field, have honed me into the photographer I am today."

What innovation means to her: "To me, innovation is the ability to reflect back to the client the impact of their brand like they’ve never seen before. Often, event productions create this environment where teams are in problem-solving mode with the blinders up. A lot of time, sweat, and sometimes tears go into the creation of an event, and most clients don’t actually get to have the guest experience. Once the dust has settled, my photography can be the final taste in their mouths of whether their event was a success.

I’m inspired to stay innovative because my photography is responsible for being a mirror for the client, and this energy then positively fuels their next creation. With each event, it’s my goal to widen the lens in which brands see themselves, and this requires me to constantly push myself to capture images in a new way."

Photo: Lexus Gallegos Torres for Aperol

What sets her work apart: "When I am capturing an event or doing a brand shoot, there are three things I really focus on: capturing genuine moments of human emotion and interaction; creating narrative images that represent the brand in an authentic and relatable way; and supplying the client with marketable, evergreen content.

When I am working with models or guests, I make it my responsibility to have them feel seen and be comfortable. This in turn allows me to capture people in a way that brings life to the images. Humans are naturally drawn to images of other humans caught in moments of delight or curiosity. These images are so impactful in marketing.

With each event, I am also calibrating my brain to view through the eyes of a guest with an innate knowledge of the brand. Shooting for a Campari event? The shots are moody, sexy, and confident. The drink shots have contrast and purpose—I am aiming for that side-lit shot with the final drip making its way from the shaker bottle to the cocktail glass. I am using guests as a foreground to tell the story of a cocktail in the background with a hand on it, waiting to be sipped. Each shot is a moment the viewer feels they could have witnessed. Every moment has to sell, not only to the viewer, but back to the brand themselves. I aim to have many of these images feel emotional or nostalgic.

Photo: Lexus Gallegos Torres

Because of my shooting approach, I’m not only covering the event, but I’m creating content that can be used throughout the year. From a technical perspective, my overall style of shooting is clean and bold. If I had to compare it to anything, it would be the photography equivalent of kaiseki (I’ve been watching Chef’s Table). It’s taking all of the ingredients from the event, from the large setups to the small details, and capturing them in a natural but distinct way. These images retain the integrity of the setup and how it was meant to be seen. I’m very precise in the way that I shoot, and I carry that over into how I edit."

Photo: Lexus Gallegos Torres for Aperol Memorable moment: "One of my favorite events every year is shooting for my client Swell on their Coachella project for Aperol. I’ve worked with Swell for years, so the energy is very familial, and there is a lot of trust and creativity when I photograph events for them. Last year, I had the pleasure of putting on my production boots, and I brought out models, styled them, and directed them on the lawn for lifestyle images. My team and models were amazing, and we immediately became like a group of siblings on a mission to create beautiful shots.

Throughout the weekend, I bounced between the main, larger setup on the grounds and a beautiful VIP setup where guests could experience an incredible meal with their Aperol Spritzes (pop-up restaurant production by @carvingblock). On that Sunday when I was done working, I was actually able to bring my mom into the VIP experience. The melding of worlds was surreal, and everyone on the team was so kind to her. The opportunity to show my parents what I do in my work is extremely rewarding because they have always believed in me while I pursued my photography career. It was the best way to end the event!"

Her biggest hope for the industry: "I would love to see younger brands taking the leap into the events world! I know so many talented up-and-coming producers who would love to grow with these brands in their consumer experience journey. The world of events and activations is still relatively new in regard to the level of creativity we are seeing, and I can only imagine what talent is waiting for their big break with a brand that finally takes the jump.

So much of our connection to a brand happens with our faces glued to a phone, and I see events as the opportunity for people to get out and connect over a shared interest or obsession. In the next few years, I’d love to see ways for newer brands to break into the event space with innovative, smaller activations that push the boundaries of experience and creativity. I’d love to see (and capture!) events where brands create crazy sensory experiences or host more events that encourage real-life consumer interaction.

On the photography side of things, my own vision is to cultivate a team of photographers and videographers who are trained in reliably creating beautiful, clean, and marketable content for brands. I see a gap in photographers who can not only photograph people at events but are efficient and effective in their environment and product images. I foresee a lot of younger content teams taking on the event space, and I hope to be an inspiration for this new wave of them."