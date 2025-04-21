2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ross Mohsenin

Ross Mohsenin, 34, is the head of experiential marketing for Cash App. He's based in Denver.

What my day-to-day looks like: "My responsibilities revolve around ensuring that our brand's presence and initiatives resonate deeply with our target audiences while aligning with our overarching business objectives. With that said, and the business objectives in mind, it is also vastly important to continue pushing the boundaries of experiential marketing and ensure Cash App is always activating in a new and unique way.

Developing the strategy for these responsibilities and creating a framework that allows for quick-turn activations while also staying true to the core values is becoming more and more important with today's landscape and something that I continue to think about as I poke holes in my own work. If a company can't have an opinion or emotions, then how do we shape the work in a way that shows the people behind the brand care?"

Photo: Courtesy of Ross Mohsenin



My career journey: "It all began when I took a chance on a role as a forklift driver for Avon 39 The Walk to Breast Cancer. At the time, it was simply a way to be part of something meaningful, but it quickly became a gateway to understanding the profound impact of community engagement and the intricate dance of event logistics. Each event was a lesson in the power of human connection, and I learned that every detail mattered in crafting experiences that truly resonated with people.

Embracing the 'yes theory' became my guiding principle, encouraging me to step outside my comfort zone and seize opportunities that others might overlook. This mindset propelled me into roles that demanded creativity, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of how to create authentic and impactful experiences. Each 'yes' led me closer to my passion for crafting spaces where people feel valued and connected."

My greatest career accomplishment: "It isn't tied to a single event or project but rather to the relationships I've built with colleagues, partners, and community members that develop during the planning and execution of experiential marketing. I compare it to the camaraderie you feel while going through hell with your teammates before a big game."

Photo: Courtesy of Ross Mohsenin



My most memorable event: "The Sabrina [Carpenter] Short N' Sweet Cafe pop-ups, which turned out to be a truly unforgettable experience. During this event, I received a call from a Square seller (Cash App's sister company) who was overwhelmed with emotion as she had just experienced a 470% increase in sales compared to any other day she had ever had. It was a powerful reminder of the impact that well-crafted experiences can have on individuals and their businesses. Knowing the event played a part in helping her achieve such remarkable success was very rewarding.

Additionally, the reception of the pop-ups from Sabrina's fans was amazing to watch. Seeing them enjoy the experience and buying Carpenter-inspired coffee and merch, all after waiting in longer-than-normal lines, was definitely validating after all of our hard work. By creating and producing these pop-ups in partnership with Sabrina, we effectively created a unique and positive moment for her fans while also staying true to our brand goals."

My ideal day OOO: "My ideal day out of the office would be one where I can truly disconnect and recharge, allowing myself the space to focus my brainpower on personal growth rather than professional. Also, sleep as much as I can."

