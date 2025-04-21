2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sophie Billi-Hardwick

Sophie Billi-Hardwick, 37, is global chief marketing director for DesignScene.

BizBash Editors
April 21, 2025
Winner Sophie Billi H

Sophie Billi-Hardwick, 37, is global chief marketing director for DesignScene. She's based in London. A quote from her nomination: "She has an innate understanding of the challenges brands face today, driving long-term solutions. Under her leadership, DesignScene has grown its client roster by 80%, securing major brands like Pinterest, Apple, and Taboola."

My career journey: "I started with a degree in media and communication in France. I was always drawn to arty and cultural environments and people, so I quickly and naturally gravitated toward the world of events. When I moved to London at 21, I pursued a degree in events management, which led me to exciting roles early in my career across sports, design, and media.

From working on the Tour of Britain and the 2012 Olympics to the London Art Fair and collaborating with WIRED, I had the chance to gain diverse experience. More recently, with agencies like Havas, XYZ (now 160over90), and DesignScene, I worked with top clients like Pinterest, Apple, and Major League Baseball, navigating both B2B and high-profile consumer events."

What inspires me: "I’m a bit of a mood magnet, constantly absorbing the energy around me, so I perform best when I'm surrounded by positive, high-energy people. Behavior and attitude are everything, and I connect and get inspired most with peers when I sense authenticity and [stay] away from B.S."

One of Billi-Hardwick's most memorable events is the Irish Olympic House, which she worked on during the 2012 London Olympics.One of Billi-Hardwick's most memorable events is the Irish Olympic House, which she worked on during the 2012 London Olympics.Photo: Courtesy of Sophie Billi-HardwickMy most memorable event: "It has to be the 2012 Olympics in London. I was young, just starting my career—super driven and full of energy. I had the chance to work on the Irish Olympic House with the project lead, Stephan Hickey. We spent three months planning the event, then went live for 17 days straight, which was pretty intense! We worked around the clock, welcoming performers, fans, tourists, VIPs, and athletes, including boxing legend Katie Taylor, who won gold in the first-ever women’s boxing event at the Olympics. I will never forget this experience."

My leadership style: "It has evolved over time, but one constant is my commitment to creating an environment where everyone’s voice is heard and all perspectives are valued. I’m deeply passionate about advocating for women and working parents, striving to support a healthy balance between career and family—especially in the fast-paced world of events."

What's next: "To reflect our growing roster of clients, we’re about to start recruiting to expand our team in both the U.K. and the U.S., which I’m really excited about. And after 15 years of activations at the Cannes Lions Festival for DesignScene, we’re about to step into our first yacht activation this June. We also have another huge event in the works for Q4 in Vegas. We’ve got offices and a warehouse there, and while we’re all in for CES, there’s so much more we can do outside of it to make the most of our team and connections out there."

