2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Tachand Dubuisson

Tachand Dubuisson, 34, is the founder and CEO of APT-122 Experiential Agency. She's based in Brooklyn, N.Y. A quote from her nomination: "She has dedicated her efforts to amplifying diverse voices, has started necessary conversations, and is a catalyst for change to the pipeline in hiring more Black and brown strategists, creatives, and technicians. A refreshing deviation from the status quo, Tachand inspires us to create safe spaces for brands and creatives to find inspiration and cultivate better, more inclusive experiences."

What my day-to-day looks like: "'Have I eaten today?' I swear I ask myself that a few times each day. My routine often feels like I'm tackling a never-ending to-do list, but it usually kicks off with this burst of energy to balance big-picture strategy with moments that demand immediate attention. I’m constantly working through upcoming events—analyzing next steps, identifying roadblocks, balancing my inbox, problem-solving, and refining plans to keep teams on track as we push toward the bigger goals of the agency."

Photo: Courtesy of Tachand Dubuisson



What inspires me: "I’m inspired by my peers living out our ancestors' wildest dreams—by teams uniting to create something greater than themselves. Authenticity and resilience fuel me, especially when people use their experiences to uplift others or revolutionize the world around us. I inspire myself; every time I defy my own odds, I’m reminded to keep pushing forward."

My greatest career accomplishment: "Sticking with entrepreneurship, even when it hasn't been easy—sounds brash, but it’s the truth. Watching my team and I set ambitious goals, overcome challenges, and make strategic decisions with purpose and clarity—that’s the kind of leading by example and impact I aim to support in my community."

Photo: Courtesy of Tachand Dubuisson



The advice I would give my younger self: "Rest is a strategy—burnout isn’t something to wear as a badge of honor, and I wish I had understood that sooner coming from hustle culture.

Also, boundaries are powerful. I wish I gave myself more permission to lean in and be less ashamed. Protect your energy at all costs—it’s your responsibility to have enough space to step back and focus on the big picture. You can’t do that if you’re constantly caught up in your own weeds."

My most memorable event: "One of UnitedMasters' Grammy experiences at the Hollywood Palladium. Beyoncé—thee Beyoncé, my Beyoncé—attended as a guest. Need I say more?"

Impressive stats I'm responsible for: "We have put a total of approximately $1.8 million into the pockets of our Black and brown collaborators, partners, and freelancers."

What's next: "I’m focused on growing the agency, and it’s been incredibly exciting to see it evolve to this point. As the landscape of DEI continues to change, I’m committed to staying deeply connected to our mission. But above all, I’m learning to embrace both growth and rest—finding joy in the climb, while making space for personal reflection and balance."

