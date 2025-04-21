2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Carley Gauthier

Carley Gauthier, 34, is head of marketing for premium experiences and special events sales at Live Nation.

BizBash Editors
April 21, 2025
Winner Carley

Carley Gauthier, 34, is head of marketing for premium experiences and special events sales at Live Nation. She's based in Los Angeles. A quote from her nomination: "Carley is a true partner to her division, which executes major private events across 150 venues nationwide, working with high-profile clients such as Google, Red Bull, and Netflix. Her passion for sustainability shines in her leadership of Live Nation’s special event sustainability program, created in collaboration with Green Nation. This initiative integrates premium eco-friendly practices into private and corporate events."

My career journey: "My journey with Live Nation began over 10 years ago with an internship in VIP services. Today, I lead a team supporting Live Nation's special events and premium experiences for clients nationwide. It’s been a rewarding experience to be part of the live events industry and a company that provides me with so many opportunities to grow."

'My greatest accomplishment has been expanding my team and curating a crew of exceptional marketers with diverse talents,' Gauthier says."My greatest accomplishment has been expanding my team and curating a crew of exceptional marketers with diverse talents," Gauthier says.Photo: Courtesy of Carley Gauthier

What inspires me: "Every day in the events and marketing space presents new challenges, and I am fascinated by how the industry continues to evolve. It motivates me to constantly absorb new information and keep up with the latest trends in our business. The more I learn, the more I’m able to contribute to my team and our clients’ success."

My greatest career accomplishment: "My greatest accomplishment has been expanding my team and curating a crew of exceptional marketers with diverse talents. They are truly the best, consistently driving efforts in business-to-business marketing for over 150 venues nationwide with unmatched passion and creativity. It’s been rewarding to build a team that has a genuine love and sense of pride for the work we do."

'I learned that the key to thriving (both personally and professionally) is understanding where you can make the most significant impact,' Gauthier says."I learned that the key to thriving (both personally and professionally) is understanding where you can make the most significant impact," Gauthier says.Photo: Courtesy of Carley Gauthier

The advice I would give my younger self: "Focus on the big picture and move the dial where it counts. Early in my career, getting caught up in the day-to-day tasks was easy. But over time, I learned that the key to thriving (both personally and professionally) is understanding where you can make the most significant impact. It's essential to find your voice at the table and ensure your priorities align with your team. In doing so, you’ll contribute to the company’s success and motivate others to do the same, and stay true to your purpose."

My most memorable event: "Every year during Big Game Weekend, we witness some of the most creative brand activations—from EA Sports turning House of Blues Las Vegas into an e-gaming championship with a million-dollar prize pool to this year’s Big Game Weekend at The Fillmore, where we hosted Bud Light Backyard with Post Malone. The next day, the same venue was transformed into a yacht club for a corporate event with Diplo, Rick Ross, and T.I., along with many other events on the same weekend."

What's next: "I’m focused on creating opportunities to host even more impactful and mindful events nationwide at Live Nation’s venues. I’m working on expanding our event packages, offering more customizable and creative options for clients while prioritizing accessibility and sustainability. I’m excited to continue building partnerships aligning with our vision that optimizes our processes and ensures we’re always ahead of the curve."

