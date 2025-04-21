2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Lindsey Wilde Titus

Lindsey Wilde Titus, 39, is managing partner for Salt Productions and Pinch Creative. She's based in Los Angeles. A quote from her nomination: "Lindsey is breaking new ground. She’s not only delivering world-class events but also championing inclusivity and employee well-being—a reflection of her values as a dedicated working mom and leader."

My career journey: "I got into live events early—my mom has had a long career in production, so I grew up around it. After college, I jumped into mobile marketing tours, traveling all over the country and getting a crash course in events on the road.

After a few years, I wanted to deepen my skill set and began working at MKTG. My time there was an incredible learning experience, giving me insight into the ins and outs of production. Wanting to expand my perspective, I left to freelance, giving me the chance to see how various agencies operated and approached events in different ways.

Photo: Courtesy of Lindsey Wilde Titus

Landing a contract role at Nike, I got invaluable experience seeing things from the brand side. From there, I moved to LA and joined Optimist Inc., overseeing their YouTube and Google accounts. There, I met my future business partners, and together, we launched Salt Productions in 2019. In 2023, we started Pinch Creative, a creative and design agency.

Now, I get to bring together everything I’ve learned—production, creative, strategy—to build and execute experiences that make an impact. It’s been a wild ride, and I wouldn’t have it any other way."

What inspires me: "I’m inspired by my mom—a badass producer and business owner who set the bar high. She taught me the power of attention to detail and the importance of raising the standard. Her drive and dedication showed me that there’s always room to improve, grow, and challenge myself to do better."

Photo: Courtesy of Lindsey Wilde Titus

The advice I would give my younger self: "I’d tell my younger self to trust my instincts and recognize the value of my voice. Early in my career, I sometimes hesitated to share my opinions, wondering if they were ready or worth hearing. But the truth is, if you don’t stand up for yourself, no one will. Confidence comes with experience, but it also comes from believing that your perspective matters—even before you have all the answers. Speak up, take up space, and trust that you belong in the room."

My most memorable event: "One of my most memorable events was Wonderful Weekends for Google in fall 2019. We transformed Maggie Daley Park in Chicago into a family-friendly festival, complete with a 40-foot-tall gumball machine—a complex engineering feat on a tight timeline."

Impressive stats I'm responsible for: "One of the stats I’m most proud of is the 97% retention rate across both Salt Productions and Pinch Creative. Our teams are truly the best, and I credit that to the strong culture we’ve built and the collaborative, supportive environment we foster."

What's next: "Keep building, evolving, and pushing the limits. This industry is always changing, and I love the constant opportunity to learn and grow. The challenge of refining, adapting, and improving keeps me motivated, and I’m always looking for new ways to level up—both personally and professionally."

