Industry Innovators 2025: Austin James

Austin James is the founder and head of experience design and architecture at Curious Fox LLC, a Washington, D.C.-based creative studio and production company. He leads an international team overseeing the company’s four international extension brands: Curious Fox Events, CF Talent, Concierge by Curious Fox, and Curious Fox Originals.

Photo: Courtesy of John Hotka How he got his start: "For as long as I can remember, I’ve been designing moments that move people–whether on the world stage or in more intimate, high-impact private environments. Before founding Curious Fox, I traveled the world as a senior advance staffer for the White House and worked as a protocol officer for the U.S. Department of State. I’ve had the honor of producing defining experiences for the president and first lady of the United States at NATO, the G7, the G20, APEC, the North American Leaders’ Conference, and the annual UN Climate Change Conference, operating at the highest levels of diplomacy, influence, and global stagecraft.

But, funny enough, I never meant to become an event professional. The career found me through a series of wild adventures and unexpected turns.

Growing up, my life was a constant migration across the U.S., Europe, and North Africa, from Michigan to Morocco, New York City to a tiny mountain village in Spain. By the time I was 23, I’d already moved 18 times across four states and five countries, and I had become obsessed with understanding people, culture, and psychology—endlessly curious about the power of emotion and the ‘why’ behind human behavior. That global, humanistic perspective became the lens through which I see the world—and ultimately, it shaped how I design experiences today.

Before initially being trained as a live sports and entertainment producer, I worked in the TV and film industry, bouncing between Marvel blockbusters and a few modern rom-coms, but the experience always left me searching for deeper audience connection. Then, fate and curiosity led me to my first project as an event producer: the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows—a true trial by fire that later guided me to Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards, the Robin Hood Foundation Gala, Bon Appétit’s Vegas Uncork’d, and the 60th Grammy Awards.

Throughout all of it, though, one truth has always remained clear to me: Events aren’t just logistics. They are powerful vehicles for influence, transformation, and impact. When designed with intention, they don’t just entertain—they shift perspectives, shape culture, and spark lasting emotional connections. So, I took that wisdom and infused it into the creation of Curious Fox in 2023. Now, my team and I get to partner with brands, world leaders, family offices, and cultural tastemakers as we help them tell their story and design experiences that connect, inspire, and leave a lasting imprint on audiences across the world."

What sets his company apart: "At Curious Fox, we don’t chase trends–we design them. With curiosity at the core of everything we do, we’re always focused on what’s next. I push my team to seek inspiration outside the office, to live full lives, rich in art, adventure, and the glimmers of everyday magic. We’re highly selective about the clients we choose to take on and every experience we craft is a reflection of their brand’s unique identity, which means that no two projects are ever the same.

We go beyond the basics of logistics and aesthetics to focus on what truly makes an impact: emotional storytelling. Our goal isn’t just to impress an audience—it’s to shift their mindset. We create highly intentional moments that linger long after the event is over, sparking a transformation that cultivates fandom and leaves a lasting imprint.

With our proprietary CURIOSITY Experience Design (ExD) framework, we seamlessly blend storytelling, psychology, and strategic brand development to create experiences that dig deeper and disrupt the status quo. Our collaboration with clients isn’t just about executing a vision; it’s about co-creating something that pushes boundaries, uncovers hidden potential, and brings bold ideas to life. We amplify their strengths, redefine limitations, and build experiences that aren’t just seen—they’re felt, remembered, and acted upon."

What innovation means to him: "Innovation in events isn’t about gimmicks and flashy fads. It’s about asking better questions and paying attention to the right things. At Curious Fox, we don’t push creative boundaries for the sake of being bold; we push them to create deeper human connection. Whether it’s rethinking event formats, leveraging neuroscience for audience engagement, or transforming passive attendees into active participants through our signature emotional triangulation technique, innovation means making people feel something new. It means catching them off guard in the most delightful way and leaving them with an unexpected treasure chest of new memories to take home and admire long after the night ends.

We don’t work for our clients; we work with them to make their brands iconic. Our job is to take their already innovative industries and craft intentional experiences that not only capture attention but also build fandom and inspire movements. By blending creativity with psychology, and strategic storytelling, we create experiences that challenge the norm, redefine engagement, and leave a tender mark on hearts and minds.

I believe inspiration is everywhere, and most of mine comes from outside the event industry—architecture, film, human behavior, poetry, and especially nature. The future of events isn’t about what’s trending; it’s about what’s transformative. It’s about actually paying attention to the world around you and leveraging the tools of production and design to effectively meet audiences where they are."

Memorable moments: "My team and I have worked on so many creatively mesmerizing projects, many of them confidential. But two public-facing events stand out in my mind for the profound impact they had on their respective audiences.

Photo: Courtesy of Curious Fox In 2021, I had the honor of working with artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg on an installation that became more than just art—it became an experience of collective healing. In America: Remember showcased hundreds of thousands of white flags on the National Mall, each one representing a life lost to COVID-19, transforming America’s backyard into a visually powerful space of reflection, mourning, and remembrance. The event went beyond simply honoring all the many lives lost; it established a deep emotional connection to the soul of the country that transcended the physical boundaries of the installation itself. I’ll never forget the raw, vulnerable energy it sparked from the community, and I’m so honored to have had a hand in creating a space that brought people together in a time of such profound grief.

Then there was the 2023 APEC Leaders' Week Welcome Reception—a logistical puzzle unlike any other. Imagine this: a historic downpour, a sinking pier, a maze of armored vehicles, and the challenge of transforming the Exploratorium—a kid-friendly science museum—into a fortress of security, while also keeping it a vibrant space, conducive to global diplomacy. Yet, against all odds, we pulled off an electrifying welcome for world leaders, capped off by Gwen Stefani, President Biden, and a breathtaking fireworks display. In the end, it was a perfect example of how creativity, adaptability, and a relentless commitment to intentional experience design can turn even the highest-stakes moments into something truly meaningful.

Both of these projects remind me why I do what I do—because every event is a chance to reimagine what’s possible, not just for the audience but for the brand, the community, and the world around us. It’s not about making things just ‘look good’—it’s about creating moments that shift perspectives, open minds, and leave a lasting impact long after the final applause fades."

His biggest hope for the event industry: "The future of events isn’t just about spectacle; it’s about substance. The best events of the future won’t be measured by attendance numbers or the size of their budgets, but by the depth of connection they create and the impact they inspire.

We’ve seen the rise of AI, virtual experiences, and immersive technologies, but it’s time to move past the gimmicks and use these tools thoughtfully to cultivate community, evoke emotion, and spark real human connection.

What the industry needs now isn’t just bigger, louder, or flashier events; it’s more intentional, more meaningful, and more deeply felt human experiences. Technology can enhance connection, but it’s not the technology itself that will define the future, it’s how we use it to shift perspectives and drive real change.

My hope is that we continue to move away from the noise and focus on what truly matters: real human experiences. The future of events isn’t about relying on AI or the next viral trend; it’s about grounding every detail in purpose and emotion. It’s about creating moments that people remember–not because of the bells and whistles but because they felt something profound.

The world is in a complicated place right now. Ironically, despite all of our virtual connections, we’re lonelier than ever. The event industry has a unique responsibility to step up, to bridge that digital chasm and create spaces where real human connection and community thrive. My greatest hope is that more event leaders join Curious Fox in answering this call. Let’s move beyond pretty linens and elaborate florals and create experiences that truly matter."