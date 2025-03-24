Free Webinar April 3: AI-Powered Event Personalization.
Free Webinar April 3: Creating Personalized Event Experiences Using AI.
Register Now!

Industry Innovators 2025: Liron David

The founder and CEO of Eventique believes that events can create meaningful connections that drive momentum and hope for a better world.

Claire Hoffman
March 24, 2025
'If we’re not continuing to dream big, we live in a cut-and-paste world,' says David.
"If we’re not continuing to dream big, we live in a cut-and-paste world," says David.
Photo: Luis Antonio Ruiz/Larufoto

Liron DavidPhoto: Courtesy of Liron DavidLiron David is the founder and CEO of Eventique, a New York-based event production company. He's also the co-founder of Lavan New York, a hospitality company with event spaces in NYC's Chelsea and Midtown neighborhoods.

How he got his start: "My first event gig happened when I was in college at Boston University. I was asked to DJ a friend’s party; I made $500 as my first paying DJ gig and I got to make people happy. It was incredible. When I moved back home to NYC, I kept the DJ gigs going, and when I interned at the music PR firm Susan Blond, I had the opportunity to help with the Hot97 Summer Jam festival. That’s where I really fell in love with live event experiences.

Months later, I was asked by a friend to throw a company holiday party, including to DJ at the party. I couldn’t do both, and I had to make the tough decision in the moment to hire someone else to DJ. In the end, I made more money producing a party than spending a week DJing—but more importantly, I learned that being able to roam the room and interact with people was key.

About a year and a half after graduating from college, I started Eventique in 2006 and never looked back. I spend my time operating Eventique and leading large-scale global events as an executive producer, as well as building and launching premier event venues in New York." David is also the co-founder of Lavan New York, a series of unique events spaces in New York City.David is also the co-founder of Lavan New York, a series of unique events spaces in New York City.Photo: Courtesy of Lavan New York

What sets his work apart: "Being bold, moving fast, and winning together with our clients. Daring to dream and do things that have never been done or be willing to do them, and search those opportunities out, moving fast under tight timelines and strict budgets. The fact that we can win together as partners with our clients with a shared vision is tremendous. We get in the trenches with our clients using transparency and reality to help drive how we dream and work together in real time."

What innovation means to him: "Innovation stems from being bored with doing the same thing over and over again. Just because we might be doing the same job every day should not hold us back from stepping into the unknown, which brings risk. Most people have a low tolerance for risk. But if we’re not continuing to dream big, we live in a cut-and-paste world.

I go down rabbit holes and research what’s happening around the world as opposed to our local markets. Innovation is forced through cultures around the world and that’s a place of inspiration. The different verticals that we work in and produce for allow us to bring innovation from different industries to the other. Shared knowledge allows for innovation to occur. I think the way to avoid burnout in the event industry is to always chase new ideas, whether they land with a customer or not." 

'It’s rare you get an opportunity to draw global impact into your local community—but when those opportunities come and you can give back, it’s most meaningful,' says David, who produced an event in Central Park that commemorated the one-year anniversary of the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023."It’s rare you get an opportunity to draw global impact into your local community—but when those opportunities come and you can give back, it’s most meaningful," says David, who produced an event in Central Park that commemorated the one-year anniversary of the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023.Photo: Courtesy of EventiqueMemorable moments: "The Oct. 7 New York Memorial. After Oct. 7—and being Jewish and half Israeli—as an event producer I thought, 'How can I use my access and knowledge of what's happening around the world to do my part?' I was contacted by UJA the day after Oct. 7 to produce the first rally at the United Nations in less than 30 hours and bring 30,000-plus members of the local community together.

Instead of going to Israel and supporting the communities affected by [the attacks], I chose to stay local and do my part in my local community,  using my access and skill sets, which parlayed into producing some of the largest rallies and memorials post-Oct. 7 and working with city and state officials to produce these communitywide public gatherings for 50,000-plus people, plus over 100,000 people virtually.

This all came together in the one-year anniversary of Oct. 7, taking over Central Park for a program that created positive support for Jewish communities and beyond. It’s rare you get an opportunity to draw global impact into your local community—but when those opportunities come and you can give back, it’s most meaningful. Event producers have a social responsibility to use our access and our tools in a safe and impactful way to be purpose-driven and create a positive impact on the world we live in."

His biggest hope for the event industry: "From a business perspective, while the world around us is ever-changing through politics, technology, economy, security, health, and safety, it’s crucial that we never forget that people getting together in the right environments is always going to create a positive impact. It’s the responsibility of the event professionals to collaborate together and ensure that while budgets and politics are ever-changing and sometimes destructive, people getting together under the right positive environments using events as the driver should never be undervalued.

Events drive change. It’s not just about producing parties or a pretty stage; it’s about meaningful connections that drive momentum and hope for a better world ahead. My hope is that we’re not the first thing on the chopping block. Events should be considered less of a luxury and more of a necessity."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Planners Designers Producers
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Planners, Designers & Producers Who Are Defining the Next Era of Events
Errington-Barnes produced a 700-guest event for cryptocurrency company Solana. Click here for a highlight video of the unique experience.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Vivienne Errington-Barnes
'Designing and producing events requires the conceptualization and planning of architecture, the emotion of theater, and the visual storytelling and orchestration of film,' says Kuppig.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ty Kuppig
'What sets my event planning company apart is our unique blend of creativity, cultural inspiration, and versatility,' says Brown.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Treasa Leigh Brown
Related Stories
Errington-Barnes produced a 700-guest event for cryptocurrency company Solana. Click here for a highlight video of the unique experience.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Vivienne Errington-Barnes
'Designing and producing events requires the conceptualization and planning of architecture, the emotion of theater, and the visual storytelling and orchestration of film,' says Kuppig.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ty Kuppig
'What sets my event planning company apart is our unique blend of creativity, cultural inspiration, and versatility,' says Brown.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Treasa Leigh Brown
Sessum produced the Hope for Houston Ball with Allies in Hope, which helped raise funds for the first summer camp for children living with HIV in Texas.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tchernavia Sessum
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 11 Planners, Designers & Producers Who Are Defining the Next Era of Events
This creative crew is using standout designs, smart engagement strategies, and flawless execution to move the event industry forward.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Planners Designers Producers
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Vivienne Errington-Barnes
The CEO and founder of Shift + Alt Events describes her company as "a bespoke event planning company focused entirely on originality."
Errington-Barnes produced a 700-guest event for cryptocurrency company Solana. Click here for a highlight video of the unique experience.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Ty Kuppig
The founder and creative director of TYGER Productions draws from his background in architecture, theater, and film to create meticulously choreographed guest experiences.
'Designing and producing events requires the conceptualization and planning of architecture, the emotion of theater, and the visual storytelling and orchestration of film,' says Kuppig.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Treasa Leigh Brown
The founder and creative director of Leigh Event Group draws inspiration from a vast array of cultural influences.
'What sets my event planning company apart is our unique blend of creativity, cultural inspiration, and versatility,' says Brown.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tchernavia Sessum
The events manager for Allies in Hope and lead producer for The T. Ronise Group LLC is passionate about combining event production and community engagement.
Sessum produced the Hope for Houston Ball with Allies in Hope, which helped raise funds for the first summer camp for children living with HIV in Texas.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Penny Haas
The owner and lead planner of Penny Haas LLC leans on her venue background and out-of-the-box thinking to plan events that are both fun and functional.
Haas plans and coordinates weddings, corporate events, experiences, and private events; she also offers venue services and event solutions.
Most Popular
Event Design & Decor
See Inside HBO's Stunning 'The White Lotus' Premiere Event
Opinion & Experts
16 Event Profs Reveal Their Most Ingenious Problem-Solving Hacks
Strategy
How Higher Tariffs Are Impacting the Event Industry
Trade Shows
15 Attention-Grabbing Booths From Natural Products Expo West 2025
Event Production & Fabrication
How to Launch a New Event Agency in Decadence and Style
Beverages
Beats Without the Buzz: Why Athletic Brewing Teamed Up with Live Nation
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Dee Lee
The event producer behind Dee Lee Designs draws from her photography background to create visually stunning experiences for her clients.
Img 0212
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: David Landgraf
The event producer and chief experience officer for Make It Happen Management works to create events that feel intentional, personalized, and impactful.
'At Make It Happen Mgmt, we don’t just plan events—we craft immersive experiences that resonate, inspire, and leave lasting impressions,' says Landgraf.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Cat Choate & Alina Skonieczny
The managing partners and co-founders of CAT/ALINA Productions LLC draw from their marketing backgrounds, approaching every event as a 360-degree campaign.
CAT/ALINA Productions LLC works with major brands like Fenty Beauty.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Austin James
The founder and head of experience design and architecture at Curious Fox LLC sees events as a way to create deeper human connection.
James worked on the welcome reception for the 2023 APEC Leaders Summit, which featured Gwen Stefani and President Joe Biden.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 8 Event Vendors & Suppliers Who Push Boundaries to Create Unforgettable Experiences
From fabricators to photographers to gifting experts, these event vendors and suppliers are constantly in pursuit of creative solutions for their clients.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Vendors And Suppliers
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Jenna Ovadia
The managing director of experiential gifting at CI-Group doesn't want corporate gifting to feel corporate.
'My team and I are helping major brands deliver personalized gifting moments that foster genuine connections,' Ovadia says.
Page 1 of 53
Next Page