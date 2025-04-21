2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Antroinette Smith

Antroinette Smith, 36, is senior global event and meeting manager for Alcon Vision. She's based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A quote from her nomination: "She single-handedly created an experiential event and meeting experience, called the Innovation Suites, that has created buzz among the ophthalmology industry and led to top competitors like Johnson & Johnson following suit. In the last three years, many competitors are creating similar event activations and demo experiences to help drive their ROI."

My career journey: "I began as an event coordinator at the Irving Symphony Orchestra, where I had the extraordinary chance to collaborate on remarkable concert events featuring renowned figures like Clint Eastwood, Joaquín Achúcarro, Christine Ebersole, and esteemed fashion event producer Jan Strimple. While working at the symphony and completing my coursework in event management and design, I was fortunate to have my college professor, James 'Jim' C. Monroe, CMP, CSEP, become my industry mentor and, later, employer. His guidance and leadership truly inspired my passion for the art of event management and design.

Networking played a crucial role in my success; the relationships I built during my time at the symphony and working alongside my mentor opened up incredible opportunities for me. After several years of working events and meetings, I decided to take a leap of faith and venture out on my own. I began freelancing full time as an event designer and manager, working with prestigious organizations such as KPMG, Verizon Wireless, and the MD Anderson Cancer Foundation, among others.

After navigating the freelance world for almost half a decade and seeking more stability, I joined the meetings and conventions team full time at Novartis, working for Alcon Vision, in 2017. For the past seven years, I have dedicated my skills and passion to Alcon Vision, continuing to build on my successful career in event management and design."

Photo: Courtesy of Antroinette Smith

My greatest career accomplishment: "The last six years of my career have been nothing short of transformative, particularly during my tenure at Alcon Vision. A standout achievement has been my leadership of the 'Alcon Innovation Suites Project,' launched in 2018. This cutting-edge experiential marketing initiative was meticulously designed to showcase groundbreaking advancements in cataract, refractive, and retina technologies. I took the helm in crafting immersive, interactive environments that not only captivated over 3,100 attendees but also facilitated more than 150 R&D and commercial activations. The impact of this initiative was profound, elevating Alcon's brand visibility while generating invaluable customer insights that propelled product development and boosted sales."

The advice I would give my younger self: "Rejection can be redirection or an opportunity for growth and learning—a great setup for a comeback! Remember to always find beauty in the learnings and embrace the fact that life is nudging you in a better direction, even if you're unsure about where it's taking you. Be sure to always take up space; you have every right to show the world you are young, gifted, and Black!"

Some impressive stats I'm responsible for: "Our fall 2024 Innovation Suites event, held in conjunction with a society meeting, successfully achieved 100% of its registration target and beyond, resulting in a 72% close rate for sales. Post-event surveys revealed a 98% satisfaction rate among participants, with particularly positive feedback regarding both the quality of the product overview and the hands-on wet lab experience."

My ideal day OOO: "A perfect day at the beach with some nice, warm, blue ocean water. I absolutely love the beach! Spending time in the water, relaxing on a beach with a good book, enjoying a picnic lunch with my loved ones, and ending the day taking a walk along the shoreline as the sun sets."

