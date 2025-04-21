2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jackie Tattersall

Jackie Tattersall, 32, is senior manager, strategic programs and activations, for the Downtown Denver Partnership. She's based in Denver. A quote from her nomination: "Her work impacts communities and drives business opportunities while leaving an indelible mark on the event landscape. In 2024, Jackie spearheaded several high-impact initiatives for downtown Denver, earning praise for her visionary thinking and execution."

My day-to-day: "My day starts with a quick workout to get my energy up, followed by a stop at Queen City Coffee on my walk to the office in downtown Denver. My workday starts with prioritizing my tasks, including an email review—nothing beats the satisfaction of crossing off completed items. My schedule is a mix of production meetings, partner check-ins, and strategic planning to ensure our events are executed seamlessly. I also carve time to think ahead, anticipating what’s on the horizon and how we can continue to elevate our events."

My career journey: "My love for events started early—thanks to my mum, who 'voluntold' me to help at my high school’s Friendship Festival and other community events. When I returned to the U.S. for university, I landed a summer job at Mohegan Sun Arena, working in concessions. That experience led to an entry-level position in the convention center department, where I built a strong foundation in event planning.

Photo: Courtesy of Jackie Tattersall

From there, I transitioned to Mohegan Sun’s marketing department, supporting large-scale festivals and community events. Seeking new challenges, I moved to Colorado and joined the Colorado Convention Center, where I gained valuable venue management experience, helping clients bring their events—from concerts to conventions—to life in the state-of-the-art facility.

Realizing my passion for public events, I pivoted to the nonprofit sector, producing large-scale events that showcased downtown Denver while supporting local businesses. After the pandemic, I explored another side of the industry with the Boston Red Sox, managing ballpark-wide events. Ultimately, I missed creating impactful experiences for the Denver community, so I returned to Colorado, where I now focus on producing memorable events that celebrate our city and its people."

Photo: Courtesy of Jackie Tattersall

What inspires me: "The impact of events inspires me. I love knowing that the experiences I create bring people together—whether it’s friends, families, or colleagues—by facilitating the creation of lasting memories. There’s something incredibly rewarding about producing events that leave an impression and become a part of someone’s story."

My greatest career accomplishment: "One of my proudest moments was producing A Taste of Colorado 2021. The event, which had been held in Civic Center Park for over 40 years, was reimagined and moved to the 16th Street Mall to reinvigorate downtown Denver post-pandemic. We welcomed over 300,000 attendees, driving essential foot traffic to local restaurants, retailers, and hotels. Hearing from business owners that the event helped them stay afloat during a challenging time was incredibly meaningful. It reinforced the power of events in shaping communities and boosting economic recovery."

My leadership style: "My leadership style is collaborative, transparent, and rooted in open communication. I believe the key to successful leadership is recognizing and harnessing the talent, creativity, and motivation of a team. When everyone feels heard, valued, and empowered, that’s when the best ideas come to life."

Back to the full list