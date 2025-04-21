2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jumi Aluko

Jumi Aluko, 37, is founder, CEO, and lead event producer for Jumi Aluko Consulting.

BizBash Editors
April 21, 2025
Jumi Aluko, 37, is founder, CEO, and lead event producer for Jumi Aluko Consulting. She's based in Los Angeles. A quote from her nomination: "She has planned and executed events across the globe, including Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Australia. Despite the industrywide disruptions caused by the pandemic, she adapted by teaching herself public relations to better serve her clients and continues to offer these services alongside event planning for special projects."

My career journey: "I've built a diverse client and project base, producing over 60 events including large-scale nonprofit and corporate conferences, executive and company retreats, and event activations. My expertise goes beyond execution; I work with organizations to ensure their events are strategically aligned with their mission, help them secure sponsorships, and increase audience engagement to make their investment worthwhile. Additionally, my work has expanded internationally, allowing me to bring a global perspective and cross-cultural expertise to my clients.

As the event industry continues to evolve, I’m always thinking about new ways to create value. Whether it’s ensuring the attendee experience is immersive and engaging, leveraging digital and communications strategies to reach the right audience, or integrating fundraising strategies into nonprofit events, I see my work as more than just event production and management. It’s a comprehensive approach to building communities, educating, empowering, and creating moments that matter."

Photo: Courtesy of Jumi Aluko

What inspires me: "I’m inspired by the power of events to bring people together, to foster new connections and rekindle old ones. I love being at the heart of creating spaces where communities connect, stories are amplified, and meaningful moments unfold."

My greatest career accomplishment: "Carving out my own path, scaling internationally, and continuously evolving both in business and as an individual. I have built a sustainable, thriving business from scratch without a road map, industry connections, or a family business to step into. I entered the event industry with no formal background in it, just a deep passion for creating impactful experiences and a willingness to figure it out along the way.

Over time, I’ve grown my business to the point where I’ve expanded beyond the U.S., successfully planning and producing events in Switzerland, Australia, Mexico, Canada, and the Dominican Republic—all while developing a trusted network of global vendors, suppliers, and venues. I achieved this while also navigating the pandemic as a business owner, pivoting, and ensuring my business remained not only relevant but valuable to my clients in new ways by expanding my services to include public relations and digital marketing."

Photo: Courtesy of Jumi Aluko

My most memorable event: "It wasn’t the biggest event I’ve planned, nor was it a high-profile production, but my most memorable event was my older sister’s wedding. She was one of the first people who encouraged me to pursue events in the first place, so being able to plan her wedding with her was a full-circle moment."

What's next: "I’m stepping into an exciting new phase of growth and expansion, exploring new national and international markets while continuing to produce high-impact corporate and nonprofit events. Over the next year, I’ll be expanding my global event network, taking on larger-scale productions, and continuing to help organizations increase visibility, drive meaningful change, and secure funding through fundraising and sponsorships.

I’m also rebranding with a launch planned for early 2026, reflecting the evolution of my work and the impact I want to create moving forward. In addition, I am joining the speaker circuit, where I’ll be sharing my experience, journey, and lessons learned—offering practical insights, real strategies, and encouragement for others carving their own paths."

