2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Justin Lefkovitch

Justin Lefkovitch, 38, is CEO of Mirrored Media.

BizBash Editors
April 21, 2025
Winner Justin

Justin Lefkovitch, 38, is CEO of Mirrored Media. He's based in Los Angeles. A quote from his nomination: "Justin leads his award-winning agency from ideation to execution, creating some of the industry's most impactful campaigns. His experience as a professional magician developed his ability to craft compelling narratives that evoke engagement and harness the immersive power of storytelling."

My career journey: "From a very young age, growing up in Los Angeles, I loved entertainment and magic and was fascinated by the idea of suspending disbelief and using magic as a storytelling tool. At 13, I joined the Academy of Magical Arts, headquartered at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, as a performing junior member—a group of the top magicians under 21. I soon became a regular on the touring circuit and performed around the world.

While at Pepperdine University, I was fortunate enough to meet singer-songwriter Ray Kennedy, best known for his work with The Beach Boys, and I unexpectedly fell into the role of his manager. I loved the business side of music and gained firsthand experience in the inner workings of brand partnerships. During our time together, I produced several events, including a charity show featuring Ray, KISS, REO Speedwagon, and Aerosmith. I was immediately hooked on the rush of creating live moments. I noticed a missing link at the time between brands and the artists they wanted to collaborate with—which sparked an idea.

Recently, Lefkovitch brought Reese Witherspoon's Shine Away event to life in Los Angeles. See more: How Hello Sunshine Made a 1,250-Person Gathering Feel Like a Close-Knit CommunityRecently, Lefkovitch brought Reese Witherspoon's Shine Away event to life in Los Angeles. See more: How Hello Sunshine Made a 1,250-Person Gathering Feel Like a Close-Knit CommunityPhoto: Courtesy of Justin Lefkovitch

I envisioned a creative agency that would use the same storytelling and narrative-driven techniques I had applied to magic to create memorable, shareable experiences for brands, artists, and fans. I wrote a business plan for what would eventually become Mirrored Media, and it made it to the finals of a business competition at Pepperdine. From there, I had a chance meeting with Steve Kofsky, who introduced me to Hans Zimmer. After graduation, Steve and Hans invited me to start my company from their campus, where they gave me a literal broom closet as my first office. Today, we still operate from the same campus—but now, we have an entire floor to call our own, including the infamous broom closet where it all began."

What inspires me: "I love art and draw a great deal of inspiration from the fine art world, its community, as well as the musicians we get to collaborate with. However, my biggest source of inspiration comes from experiences. Whether it’s a festival, concert, premiere, party, or show, I thrive on witnessing people’s passion, hard work, and creative expression."

Lefkovitch and Mirrored Media produced BMW’s 'Road to Coachella' and IconicSounds Electric, which created the signature sounds of BMW’s electric fleet in collaboration with Hans Zimmer.Lefkovitch and Mirrored Media produced BMW’s "Road to Coachella" and IconicSounds Electric, which created the signature sounds of BMW’s electric fleet in collaboration with Hans Zimmer.Photo: Courtesy of Justin Lefkovitch

My greatest career accomplishment: "Launching Mirrored Media on my own at the age of 23—without established relationships or experience in the marketing or the experiential world—and growing it into an award-winning agency known for its creativity and high-caliber executions. I went from being a kid alone in a broom closet to leading a team of incredible creatives, producers, and strategists, bringing some of the best events and campaigns to life.

I successfully navigated the company through multiple phases of expansion and a global pandemic that devastated the live event industry—without having to furlough any staff. Our work has made an impact and even influenced pop culture with campaigns like BMW’s 'Road to Coachella' and IconicSounds Electric, which created the signature sounds of BMW’s electric fleet in collaboration with Hans Zimmer—sparking an auto industrywide trend in electric vehicle sound design."

Lefkovitch cites the launch of the new Motorola Razr+ as one of his most memorable events. The night featured a performance by Cirque du Soleil. See more: Party Like It's Y2K: Inside Motorola's Mind-Bending Launch Event with Cirque du SoleilLefkovitch cites the launch of the new Motorola Razr+ as one of his most memorable events. The night featured a performance by Cirque du Soleil. See more: Party Like It's Y2K: Inside Motorola's Mind-Bending Launch Event with Cirque du SoleilPhoto: Courtesy of Justin Lefkovitch

My most memorable event: "One of the most unforgettable was the launch of the new Motorola Razr+, unveiled during an exclusive, one-of-a-kind, mind-bending event. The night featured an exhilarating performance by Cirque du Soleil and Grammy Award-winning artist Kim Petras. Since childhood, I’ve been obsessed with Cirque du Soleil. I once dreamed of running away to join the circus—but instead, I became a magician. Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to collaborate with Cirque du Soleil, but this event was uniquely special.

We partnered with show creators and acrobats to concept, design, and produce a one-night-only, original Cirque du Soleil performance for Motorola, building a custom-designed theater in New York just for the occasion. It was a full-circle moment for me—an incredible experience that blended Cirque, music, and production. Moments like this are why I started the company."

My leadership style: "Over the past 15 years, my leadership style has evolved, and I continue to learn and grow every day—thanks to my staff, leadership team, partners, and colleagues. I’m a hands-on leader who thrives on working alongside my team, supporting and empowering them. I love our clients and the creative process, staying involved in the day-to-day to help navigate challenges and provide guidance where needed, while fostering a culture of collaboration and teamwide decision-making. I enjoy being in the trenches with my team, but I’m mindful of ensuring that my hands-on approach doesn’t turn into micromanagement."

Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is dedicated to putting women at the heart of every story—and the brand's two-day Shine Away event brought this mission to life through inspiring conversations with top voices from media, literature, business, and more.
How Hello Sunshine Made a 1,250-Person Gathering Feel Like a Close-Knit Community
Inside Motorola's Mind-Bending Launch Event with Cirque du Soleil
Party Like It's Y2K: Inside Motorola's Mind-Bending Launch Event with Cirque du Soleil
