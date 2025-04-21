2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Collin Duwe

Collin Duwe, 36, is the director of culture and employee experience for Yahoo. He's based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A quote from his nomination: "Collin's leadership has been invaluable, significantly boosting employee participation and satisfaction through cross-functional collaboration and morale-building activities. His expertise in navigating today’s hybrid and virtual event environments has positioned him as a trailblazer in shaping the future of employee engagement and corporate culture."

My day-to-day: "I’m always looking at how we can continuously improve the employee experience, so I make it a point to connect with different teams across the organization—whether it’s our people team, communications, or leadership—to align on initiatives and gather feedback. Since we have events happening across multiple locations worldwide, I’m in constant communication with regional teams to ensure everything is running smoothly across our 30-plus hubs."

My career journey: "I started in the nonprofit sector, where I learned the importance of building meaningful connections and creating experiences that resonate on a personal level. From there, I moved into the luxury social event space, which taught me how to seamlessly blend high-touch service with creativity and attention to detail. I was also fortunate enough to work with major companies including Live Nation Entertainment, Raising Cane’s, and The Walt Disney Company, which gave me a solid foundation in large-scale event production. These roles introduced me to the power of experiences in shaping brand perception and, more importantly, the way they can influence employee morale and company culture.

Photo: Courtesy of Collin Duwe

When I transitioned to Yahoo as the director of culture and employee experience, I found my passion for blending innovation with human connection. Leading events in a hybrid and virtual world became an exciting challenge—one that pushed me to reimagine how to engage people no matter where they are. I think my ability to adapt across different environments and industries is one of the reasons I’ve been able to make a lasting impact in creating experiences that employees not only enjoy but feel deeply connected to."

What inspires me: "The opportunity to create moments that connect people and make them feel seen, valued, and engaged. Whether it's a large-scale corporate event or an intimate team-building experience, there's something incredibly powerful about bringing people together in a way that sparks creativity, fosters collaboration, instills belonging, and leaves lasting memories."

My greatest career accomplishment: "My versatility. Over the years, I’ve been able to successfully transition between various industries, from nonprofits to luxury social events, corporate events, music festivals, and employee experience. Each shift has not only expanded my skill set but also allowed me to bring a fresh perspective to every challenge I face.

Whether it’s designing high-end experiences for artists like Kylie Minogue and Christina Aguilera, creating large-scale corporate events for companies like Raising Cane's, or navigating the complexities of hybrid environments at Yahoo, I’ve learned how to adapt quickly, think creatively, and deliver results that exceed expectations."

Photo: Courtesy of Collin Duwe

The advice I would give my younger self: "Train employees so well that they could easily move on to another job, but treat them so well that they never want to leave. I’d also remind myself that, as a manager, you're usually someone's dinner conversation—so lead with integrity and take responsibility, even when things aren’t your fault.

Another piece of advice would be to stop expecting others to think or act the way I would. Unexpressed expectations are premeditated resentment, so clear communication is key as well as kind."

My most memorable event: "The most memorable moments of my career came during the COVID-19 crisis, when I managed several international events under incredibly uncertain circumstances. The need to pivot on a dime made each day a new challenge, but it was also a period of immense growth and creativity.

What truly stood out during this time was how the event industry came together. We took care of each other, shared insights, and leaned on one another to navigate this new reality. There was a collective determination to keep pushing forward, whether through virtual team building, livestreamed keynotes, or immersive digital experiences.

And now, as live events make their strong return, the energy and excitement are palpable. The resilience we demonstrated during the pandemic has only fueled a new wave of innovation, and the future of live events feels more vibrant than ever."

My ideal day OOO: "I'll never turn down time with my husband, my dogs, and the sweet sound of silenced notifications."

Back to the full list