2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Brianna Pulliam

Brianna Pulliam, 37, is a producer of live events for the National Association of Realtors. She's based in Chicago. A quote from her nomination: "Brianna’s attention to detail and strategic decision-making have been crucial to keeping the company’s events running smoothly and within budget. In fact, she not only met the budget targets but introduced innovative ideas that elevated the event experience."

My career journey: "I began my journey at Xavier University of Louisiana with a clear vision: I wanted to be a TV director. During my time there, I gained hands-on experience by interning for college and NBA games writing drops, inserting commercials into live games, and learning how instant replay works. However, I quickly realized that something was missing.

My turning point came during my final internship, where I had the opportunity to assist with a live event that attracted over 200,000 attendees. The adrenaline, the meticulous attention to detail, and the immense satisfaction of seeing everything come together left a lasting impression on me. It was at that moment I discovered my true passion for events, and I decided to pursue it further.

Photo: Courtesy of Brianna Pulliam

Over the next few years, I had the privilege of planning and managing corporate events, both big and small, across a diverse range of locations including the U.S., London, Brussels, Sydney, and Canada. Whether as a contractor or a full-time employee, I was responsible for every aspect of the event planning process, from concept to execution.

Today, I find myself in a position that beautifully combines my two passions: event planning and production. The experience and skills I’ve gained along the way have brought me to a place where I can blend creativity, strategy, and logistics, making each event a unique success."

What inspires me: "The energy of the attendees, the crew nailing a difficult sequence of cues in a run of show, solving a problem, someone recognizing a song or a visual 'Easter egg' that I slipped in the playlist or screens, and just seeing the vision come together.

I am also inspired by the collaboration with my colleagues and the guidance of my mentors. Being a part of a team who are all just as creative, detail-oriented, passionate, and strong in their areas pushes me to be my best."

Photo: Courtesy of Brianna Pulliam

My greatest career accomplishment: "To step up when needed. As a freelancer and employee, I've been called into some crazy situations and jumped in with only a few days' notice. Being able to organize, build relationships, create, surprise, and delight the attendees and execute an event without any major pitfalls has been what I am most proud of."

The advice I would give my younger self: "Good ideas are not just based on experience and knowledge of the event, so speak up, because your opinion matters."

Some impressive stats I'm responsible for: "I've been fortunate to be on a few teams where I have been able to contribute to at least a 20% increase in attendee satisfaction, and I have also been able to reduce expenses in a few areas, from $50,000 to more than $100,000."

My ideal day OOO: "Reading a good book and trying a new great restaurant in downtown Chicago."

Back to the full list