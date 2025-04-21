2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Josh King

Josh King, 31, is vice president of growth for emc3. He's based in London. A quote from his nomination: "Josh has been pushing boundaries in the events industry over the last decade and has been instrumental to helping the emc3 team achieve record growth. He has onboarded an array of the world’s leading brands this year, including Hewlett Packard, Microsoft, Meta, and TikTok."

My day-to-day: "One day, I might be crafting high-impact proposals and RFPs for our incredible partners; the next, I could be leading a strategy workshop to refine an organization’s event marketing approach.

I also work closely with our sales and marketing teams to develop innovative growth strategies, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry. On top of that, I’m fortunate to travel the world, supporting our clients on site at some of the most exciting events for global giants like Google, HP, and Gong. The dynamic nature of this industry keeps me inspired every single day. I feel exceptionally lucky to work in a role and industry that I love."

Photo: Courtesy of Josh King

My career journey: "My journey with emc3 began over a decade ago when I joined as an intern, spending my early days clearing out the event storeroom and learning the ropes. Fast-forward to today, and I’m incredibly proud to be VP of growth and a shareholder of the company.

Along the way, I’ve worn many hats, from events assistant, producing unforgettable experiences for brands like LinkedIn, Google, and EA Games, to pivotal roles in marketing and sales. Now, I oversee emc3’s global sales and marketing efforts, helping drive the business to record-breaking success."

What inspires me: "I feel privileged to be part of a Certified B Corporation that is redefining sustainable experience design. At emc3, we go beyond environmental sustainability to embrace a holistic approach that prioritizes diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility; corporate social responsibility; and mental health and well-being.

Our mission is to create impactful moments and build lasting legacies, ensuring every event we deliver leaves a positive mark on people and the planet. Being part of this movement and working alongside an incredible team of change-makers is what truly inspires me.

Our game-changing approach to events has not gone unnoticed. We are proud to have been awarded Global Agency of the Year at the 2025 Conference News Agency Awards, recognizing our commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence in the event industry."

Photo: Courtesy of Josh King

My greatest career accomplishment: "One of my proudest achievements has been mentoring as part of the Fast Forward 15 program, which empowers women in the event and hospitality industry to advance into leadership roles. Supporting and uplifting the next generation of talent is something I’m incredibly passionate about, and being involved in this initiative has been a career highlight."

My most memorable event: "One of the most defining moments of my career was working on HubSpot’s INBOUND from 2014 to 2019. The emc3 team was one of the partners that helped to scale the event from 5,000 to more than 24,000 attendees. It was a game changer for me and for emc3, solidifying our presence in the U.S. market."

My leadership style: "True leadership isn’t about being the loudest voice in the room—it’s about lifting others and creating an environment where everyone can excel."

My ideal day OOO: "Relaxing on a sun-soaked beach with a cocktail in hand—ideally in the Maldives, which remains my all-time favorite destination. Pure magic."

Back to the full list