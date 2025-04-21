2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Corey Steinfast

Corey Steinfast, 31, is vice president of sales for Broadway Plus. He's based in New York. A quote from his nomination: "Corey is a standout young professional in the event and experience industry, known for bringing fresh ideas and innovative strategies to every project at Broadway Plus for his clients. From managing high-profile events to launching creative campaigns that exceed expectations, Corey has a knack for turning ordinary moments into unforgettable experiences."

Photo: Corey Steinfast My day-to-day: "I’m incredibly lucky to travel the world with my team, creating unforgettable entertainment for corporate events. One day, I might be in a Times Square ballroom producing a private Hamilton-themed concert for a sales kickoff; the next, we could be running a band rehearsal on a hotel's private pier in the middle of the Caribbean for an incentive program.

When I’m in the office, I’m writing event proposals, fine-tuning upcoming programs with my amazing event producer and assistant (who keep me sane!), on Zooms volunteering on the Hospitality Partner Committee of FICP (the Financial & Insurance Conference Professionals), and chatting with clients about what could be the next big Broadway hit. And at night? I usually get to see that very show in previews before it officially opens!"

My career journey: "I started my career with a strong focus on Broadway, interning on shows like Wicked and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. My first full-time role was with Disney on Broadway, working in ticketing, analytics, and group sales, primarily focused on Frozen on Broadway.

When COVID hit, I was furloughed from Disney and was invited to join Broadway Plus to build out a corporate virtual events business—helping companies find creative ways to entertain their clients, employees, and partners. Once in-person events returned, we went all in on crafting customized Broadway experiences for corporate groups, offering VIP access to the best of Broadway while also creating sustainable, alternative-income opportunities for the artists we support.

Now, as I hit my five-year mark at Broadway Plus this May, I feel incredibly grateful to be at the crossroads of two industries I love—Broadway and the world of tourism, hospitality, and corporate event planning. On the side, I also produce Broadway musicals and plays—I was lucky enough to win the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play last Spring with APPROPRIATE starring Sarah Paulson."

My greatest career accomplishment: "Becoming a vice president at Broadway Plus and winning a Tony Award at age 30!"

The advice I would give my younger self: "Don't rush through life always fixating on what's next. Stay present while looking ahead with excitement."

Photo: Courtesy of Corey Steinfast

My most memorable event: "We recently produced an unforgettable event for a financial client at the National Portrait Gallery in London—a private progressive dinner spanning three floors of the gallery. To elevate the evening, we brought in 12 of the West End’s finest performers, who delivered vignettes from hit musicals like Six, Hamilton, Chicago, and Les Misérables.

With the gallery closing to the public at 6 p.m. and our event kicking off at 7 p.m., the team had extremely limited time to load in decor, F&B, lighting, and sound, all while simultaneously teching performances across multiple floors before guests arrived in each location for various parts of their meal and experience. It was a master class in orchestrated chaos, and a true career highlight—our client entrusted us completely, allowing us to craft an experience that was both seamless and spectacular."

What's next: "On Broadway this spring, I am co-producing The Last Five Years starring Nick Jonas and John Proctor Is the Villain starring Sadie Sink. On the Broadway Plus side, we are continuing to spread the word about all we do and bringing a taste of Broadway to corporate events all over the world."

