2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Pedro Góes

Pedro Góes, 32, is the CEO of InEvent. He's based in Atlanta. A quote from his nomination: "Known for pushing boundaries and driving innovation, Pedro has a unique ability to turn challenges into opportunities while delivering unparalleled technology solutions for the global events sector."

My day-to-day: "As the CEO of InEvent, my day-to-day responsibilities extend far beyond just the high-level strategy and vision for the company. I'm deeply involved in all aspects of the business, from client-facing activities to overseeing the various functional departments. A typical day often begins with client meetings, where I have the opportunity to provide personalized product demos and walk through how our event management platform can address their unique needs. These sessions allow me to keep a close pulse on our customers' pain points and priorities, which is invaluable as we continue enhancing our offerings.

In addition to client interactions, I also dedicate significant time to managing our internal teams and operations. I regularly meet with the leaders of our HR, finance, marketing, customer success, and other critical departments to ensure alignment, identify areas for improvement, and allocate resources accordingly. Maintaining a firm grasp of day-to-day activities across the organization is essential to driving sustainable growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients." Photo: Courtesy of Pedro Góes

My career journey: "You know, it wasn't always easy. My co-founders and I built a few other apps before InEvent. There were times we lived in a tiny apartment, eating just bread and butter. We doubted ourselves and wondered if we were crazy. But we kept going. We believed in our vision.

Despite these challenges, I am incredibly proud of the journey we've embarked upon with InEvent. As a Y Combinator alum, we've been fortunate to learn from some of the brightest minds in the industry. Today, InEvent serves a roster of Fortune 500 companies, including industry giants like Amazon, Coca-Cola, and KPMG, solidifying our position as a leader in the event technology space.

This journey has been a testament to the power of perseverance, the importance of learning from failures, and the unwavering belief in a shared vision. It's a journey filled with both triumphs and setbacks, but it's a journey that continues to inspire me to push the boundaries of what's possible in the ever-evolving world of events. Building InEvent has been an incredible journey. It's been hard work, filled with ups and downs. However, seeing our customers succeed and seeing the impact our platform has on their events is what keeps me going."

What inspires me: "Honestly, what truly inspires me are the event organizers themselves. The sheer responsibility they shoulder and the dynamic nature of their work—juggling logistics, managing budgets, and ensuring every detail is perfectly executed—is awe-inspiring."

Photo: Courtesy of Pedro Góes

My greatest career accomplishment: "One of my most significant career accomplishments has been building InEvent from the ground up, transforming it into a thriving company that excels in technology and champions diversity and resilience. A pivotal moment for InEvent was being accepted into Y Combinator, which provided us with $150,000 in funding. This prestigious accelerator significantly boosted our credibility and opened doors to new opportunities. The mentorship and network we gained through Y Combinator were invaluable as we transitioned from a service-based agency to a technology-driven business focused on event management.

Additionally, witnessing the first lady and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton use the InEvent platform at The Atlantic Festival was a significant milestone. This high-profile engagement showcased the capabilities of our technology and the impact we can have on major events, further solidifying our reputation in the industry.

These accomplishments reflect my journey and the collective effort of the entire InEvent team. I am grateful for the support of my co-founders, Mauricio Giordano and Vinicius Neris, and the dedication of our InEventers, who work tirelessly to create exceptional experiences for our customers, even during challenging times. In summary, my most significant career accomplishment is building a company that embodies innovation, diversity, and resilience while making a meaningful impact in the event industry."

The advice I would give my younger self: "Looking back, I'd tell my younger self to embrace the unknown and trust the journey. Don't be afraid to take risks, even if they seem daunting. The biggest lessons and rewarding experiences often come from stepping outside your comfort zone. Focus on building genuine relationships. Nurture those connections, both personal and professional. A strong network is invaluable, and the people you meet along the way will enrich your life in unexpected ways.

Finally, remember to prioritize self-care. Success is not just about achievements; it's about finding balance and enjoying the ride. Make time for the things you love, whether spending time with loved ones, exploring new hobbies, or simply taking a moment to appreciate the present. These are just a few things I've learned along the way, and I hope they can be helpful to someone else starting their journey." Photo: Courtesy of Pedro Góes

My most memorable event: "One of my most memorable events was the successful execution of a hybrid event for a major client that genuinely showcased our platform's capabilities and the power of technology in connecting people. This event was particularly significant, emphasizing our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

We partnered with the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre to create a unique use case that highlighted our technology and made a meaningful impact in the industry by promoting these essential values. The event utilized many advanced features of our platform, including real-time engagement tools, interactive sessions, and seamless integration of virtual and in-person experiences. Witnessing attendees connect and engage, regardless of location, was incredibly rewarding. The positive feedback from our clients and attendees was overwhelming, reinforcing my belief in our mission to transform the event industry. Knowing that we helped create a memorable experience for everyone involved was a testament to our team's hard work and dedication.

Additionally, this event contributed to InEvent being recognized as one of the best event platforms at the Event Experience Awards by BizBash. Winning this award was a significant milestone for our team and validated our efforts to deliver excellence in the event technology space. This experience encapsulated everything we strive for at InEvent: innovation, inclusivity, and exceptional client service. It serves as a reminder of why I am passionate about this industry and the impact we can have through technology."

My leadership style: "Collaborative and adaptive. I've been in the event industry for over a decade, and I know that empowering my team is essential for innovation and success. I ensure there's always open communication so everyone feels valued and comfortable sharing their ideas. I'm definitely hands-on and involved in the day-to-day work and the details of our projects. Leading by example is essential, and this shows my commitment. I also know that the world of events changes constantly, so I encourage my team to be flexible and adapt quickly.

Mentorship is also really important to me. I want to help people grow within the company, guiding them and giving them the space to take ownership of their work. My main goal is to create a strong, united team excited to collaborate, be creative, and share a vision for the future of InEvent."

