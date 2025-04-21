2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Natasha Botbijl

Natasha Botbijl, 36, is the project manager of experiential events (global) for Shell. She's based in Calgary, Alberta. A quote from her nomination: "She does amazing work and is always dedicated to her events. ... She also takes on youth and young talent to train them in event planning, marketing, and business."

My career journey: "I am an experienced event planner and project manager with a career built on strategy, creativity, and a passion for creating impactful experiences. My journey began with a foundation in buyer psychology and business administration in college, which helped me understand how to craft meaningful connections. I transitioned into event planning after working as an ICF executive coach, where I guided leaders and managers in improving customer experiences and building stronger teams. This experience shaped my ability to approach events with both a strategic and human-centered perspective.

Over the years, I’ve managed global conferences, C-suite meetings, and experiential marketing initiatives, working with major organizations to deliver results that exceed expectations. I’m currently pursuing certification as a certified event contract specialist, adding to my expertise in negotiation and vendor management. I’m also a sponsorship specialist, helping clients secure meaningful partnerships that enhance the success of their events.

In addition to my work, I’ve had the honor of being featured in Forbes magazine and speaking on stages about customer experience and its pivotal role in business success. These opportunities have allowed me to share my insights and inspire others to focus on creating meaningful, client-centered interactions. Through my work and thought leadership, I remain committed to mentoring others and pushing the boundaries of excellence in the event industry." Photo: Courtesy of Natasha Botbijl

What inspires me: "What inspires me most about this field is its endless flexibility and the opportunity to deeply explore human behavior. I’m fascinated by how people react and interact with different elements—how the smallest details can evoke emotion, spark curiosity, or create connections. Understanding these dynamics allows me to design events and experiences that go beyond the surface, creating something truly memorable.

The ability to transform something basic into something extraordinary by strategically moving a few pieces—much like a chessboard—is what fuels my passion. It’s about taking an ordinary concept and elevating it to an unforgettable experience by aligning the right people, resources, and ideas in just the right way. The challenge and reward of creating that transformation, while also tapping into the psychology of how people engage with the world around them, is what continues to inspire me to innovate and push boundaries in every event I plan."

The advice I'd give my younger self: "I would say, 'Don’t let the front you put up stop you from leaning into your authenticity. You’ve always had the strength to face challenges head-on, but remember that it’s OK to show vulnerability and share your true thoughts. Be sure of yourself and trust your opinions—your perspective is not only valid, but it’s often the key to creating innovative solutions.'

I’d also remind myself to focus on self-belief, even when others may not see your vision immediately. You’ve always had the ability to think strategically and adapt quickly—trust in that. Stop second-guessing your instincts because they are what have allowed you to navigate obstacles and deliver results time and time again. You don’t need to prove yourself; you’ve always had what it takes to succeed." Photo: Courtesy of Natasha Botbijl

My most memorable event: "The Afro-Caribbean Food Festival immediately comes to mind. As the event director, it was an incredible experience to oversee a celebration so deeply rooted in culture, community, and tradition. The festival brought together local chefs, artisans, and performers to showcase the richness of Afro-Caribbean heritage through food, music, and art. It was more than just an event—it was an opportunity to create a space for connection and pride within the community.

What made this event truly unforgettable was the complexity and reward of the planning process. From negotiating with vendors and coordinating logistics to crafting an event flow that ensured a seamless experience for attendees, every aspect required careful attention to detail. The festival’s energy, vibrancy, and authenticity came to life through the dedication of everyone involved, and seeing the joy and unity it brought to the community was one of the most fulfilling moments of my career. It’s not every day that you get to create something that celebrates culture so authentically while leaving a lasting impact on so many people." Photo: Courtesy of Natasha Botbijl

Some impressive stats I'm responsible for: "Throughout my career, I have consistently delivered high-impact results in the event industry, managing budgets of up to $2 million per event and leading the execution of global conferences, experiential activations, and high-profile trade shows. At one point, I successfully managed a portfolio of over 42 events simultaneously, ensuring each was executed with precision and met stakeholder expectations. From intimate C-suite meetings to events with over 10,000 attendees and a planning team of four, my expertise lies in creating seamless experiences that deliver measurable outcomes even when the odds are against me.

I have transformed underperforming events into revenue-generating successes, increasing profitability within a year through innovative sponsorships and strategic planning. My ability to secure sponsorships has resulted in up to 40% increases in event revenue, and I’ve negotiated contracts with over 100 vendors annually, leveraging trusted relationships to maximize value. These accomplishments demonstrate my commitment to driving impactful results while managing complexity on both a local and global scale."

My ideal day OOO: "My ideal out-of-office day starts with a peaceful morning—enjoying a warm cup of tea, the calming scent of incense, and some time in the sauna to relax and recharge. From there, I’d dive into a good book (let's be honest, it's likely a self-improvement book), letting the quiet inspire me before spending the afternoon connecting with my family by playing board games with my kids and maybe venturing out to explore a new adventure together.

As the day winds down, I’d wrap it up with some quality time watching a Marvel or Disney movie or binge-watching anime with my partner. It’s the perfect mix of relaxation, family connection, and a little fun to balance the day."

