BizBash Most Influential: Candace Montgomery

The executive vice president of AtlanticLIVE brings a strategic, audience-first mindset to live journalism—shaped by years of experience at Essence, TIME Inc., and beyond.

BizBash Editors
July 28, 2025
Bb25 Most Influential Montgomery C

Candace Montgomery has built a powerhouse career at the intersection of media, marketing, and live experiences. As executive vice president of AtlanticLIVE since 2021, she leads The Atlantic’s live journalism division, working across editorial, product, and revenue teams to develop events that are as impactful as they are innovative. Under her leadership, AtlanticLIVE has become a collaborative engine of creativity and operational excellence—ideating, packaging, and executing events that reflect the brand’s voice while supporting profitable growth.

Before joining The Atlantic, Montgomery held senior roles at Essence Communications, where she helped shape some of the brand’s most successful event franchises, including Street Style, Black Women in Hollywood, Fashion House, and the Essence Festival of Culture. She also spent five years in event marketing for Time Inc. Based in New York City, Montgomery also lends her leadership to the board of the Community Roots Charter School and The Brooklyn Combine, a nonprofit focused on empowering youth in underserved communities.

How her role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years: 

"So much has changed about events in the last 25 years including popularity, scale and budget, to how events are positioned as part of a business strategy. For example, in the earlier years, we built events as more brand-building/added-value opportunities (outside of festivals), but today they are strategic business drivers and points of expansion for connecting with your audience.

In terms of what has been consistent, events have always been about connecting people, and that isn’t going to change. In today’s age, people are so socially engaged, events are important pathways to bring people together. It's what makes them unique; even AI can’t replace them (I hope)." Jemele Hill and Spike Lee took the stage at The Atlantic Festival: Live Storytelling With Spike Lee event, held at The Wharf D.C. in 2023.Jemele Hill and Spike Lee took the stage at The Atlantic Festival: Live Storytelling With Spike Lee event, held at The Wharf D.C. in 2023.Photo: Carl Timpone/BFA.com

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today: 

"I think data, insights, creativity, and curation have played a big role in how we plan events today. Event technology did a lot for the industry, from automating RSVPs to using first-party data to tailor experiences around specific audiences or targeting marketing to audiences we know are interested in the event content we’ve created. Lastly, curation and community have also led organizers to build always-on engagements and longer-lasting relationships with like-minded groups with specific interests. 

Advice for her younger self: 

"I would say trends are cool, but make sure you understand the foundational principles of what you are doing and who you are doing it for. Always be learning, listening, and innovating; it will keep you fresh. Additionally, focus on your own development and personal brand in that professional process. The other important piece is to teach/mentor others to ensure our industry evolves into the best version of itself." The Atlantic's Cannes Lions event at MIDO in Cannes, FranceThe Atlantic's Cannes Lions event at MIDO in Cannes, FrancePhoto: Nicolas Catovic

An event she'll never forget:  

"I have a few: The Atlantic Festival, of course, plus Essence Black Women in Hollywood, Essence Festival of Culture, and Aspen Food & Wine Festival."

What she hopes her legacy will be: 

"Throughout my career, I have always tried to mentor younger professionals along the way, and I love to see them grow. It is a gift to see my blueprint in the world or see great events or work that matters. 

I have always focused on top-tier premier experiences that you can’t get anywhere else. I would love my legacy to have been raising the bar of excellence and connecting people in hopes we can come together to change something for the better. Events are a gateway for connection and issue advancement. My goal is for the audience to walk away with something they learned, then take it back home and make change."

What excites her most about where the industry is headed:  

"I find the industry to be saturated. There is a lot of mediocrity, sadly, but what excites me the most about saturation is that it breeds disruption and new ideas. I don’t tire of watching the industry iterate or learning new strategies. I think it’s what keeps me on my toes."

Back to the full list

This feature is sponsored by Convene, a global hospitality company that manages a growing portfolio of brands that design and operate premium event venues, meeting spaces, and flexible office.

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Biz Bash Most Influential Cover
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Jitter
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Jitter Garcia
Bb25 Most Influential Elliott M
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Maureen Elliott
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Amy C
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Amy Calvert
Related Stories
During the festival, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson shared her life story and new memoir, Lovely One, with staff writer Clint Smith.
Event Production & Fabrication
See How This Year’s The Atlantic Festival Tapped Into the Heated Election Cycle
The London West Hollywood
Venues & Destinations
'Essence's Candace Montgomery Shares Her Favorite Places
Candace Press 10 2013 7158 Final
Brands & Event Pros
Event Innovators 2016: Candace Montgomery
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Jitter
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Jitter Garcia
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
As BizBash turns 25, we’re spotlighting some of the event leaders who’ve made an undeniable impact on the industry—and continue to push it forward.
Biz Bash Most Influential Cover
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Jitter Garcia
The vice president of events and production design at Dick Clark Productions has long been crafting experiences that help elevate brands.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Jitter
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Maureen Elliott
The senior director of experiential marketing for ESPN has built activations at some of the world’s biggest sporting events.
Bb25 Most Influential Elliott M
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Amy Calvert
The president and CEO of the Events Industry Council has spent more than two decades making sure business events are seen, valued, and prioritized.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Amy C
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kate Patay
The chairperson of the SEARCH Foundation has been a recognized industry professional, ambassador, and influencer for over 20 years in many facets of events.
Bb25 Most Influential Patay K
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Lance Fensterman
The CEO of Fanatics Events has built a career creating moments where passion, community, and pop culture collide.
Bb25 Most Influential Fensterman L
Most Popular
Strategy
How Shopify Shook Up the Traditional Conference Playbook
Sports
WNBA All-Star Weekend 2025: How Brands Engaged Fans During the League’s Record-Setting Event
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the BizBash Most Influential Event Profs of the Past 25 Years
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Legacy Sponsors Showed Up at the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture
Sports
How the Wimbledon Experience Was Recreated in Brooklyn, New York
Sports
What You Didn’t See on TV at the 2025 ESPYS
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kristin Banta
The founder and creative director of Kristin Banta Events has spent over two decades redefining luxury celebrations with bold ideas and unapologetic creativity.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Kristin
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Lindsay Carroll
The executive producer of the Robin Hood Benefit has long been a proponent of the idea that events can serve a greater good.
Bb25 Most Influential Carroll L
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Mindy Weiss
The mind behind Mindy Weiss Party Consultants has long been a go-to event planner for celebrities, making her a major influence in the event world.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Don Welsh
The president and CEO of Destinations International continues to passionately spotlight the essential role destionation marketing organizations play in the business events world.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Don
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Julius Solaris
The event industry consultant and founder of Boldpush has become a trusted voice in the world of business events.
Bb25 Most Influential Solaris J
Brands & Event Pros
BizBash Most Influential: Kenya Hardaway
The SVP of integrated promotions and multi-platform marketing at FX is behind some of the most inventive, fan-first experiences in the entertainment world today.
Biz Bash Most Influential Template Kenya
Page 1 of 61
Next Page