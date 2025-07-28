BizBash Most Influential: Candace Montgomery

Candace Montgomery has built a powerhouse career at the intersection of media, marketing, and live experiences. As executive vice president of AtlanticLIVE since 2021, she leads The Atlantic’s live journalism division, working across editorial, product, and revenue teams to develop events that are as impactful as they are innovative. Under her leadership, AtlanticLIVE has become a collaborative engine of creativity and operational excellence—ideating, packaging, and executing events that reflect the brand’s voice while supporting profitable growth.

Before joining The Atlantic, Montgomery held senior roles at Essence Communications, where she helped shape some of the brand’s most successful event franchises, including Street Style, Black Women in Hollywood, Fashion House, and the Essence Festival of Culture. She also spent five years in event marketing for Time Inc. Based in New York City, Montgomery also lends her leadership to the board of the Community Roots Charter School and The Brooklyn Combine, a nonprofit focused on empowering youth in underserved communities.

How her role has evolved—and stayed consistent—over the past 25 years:

"So much has changed about events in the last 25 years including popularity, scale and budget, to how events are positioned as part of a business strategy. For example, in the earlier years, we built events as more brand-building/added-value opportunities (outside of festivals), but today they are strategic business drivers and points of expansion for connecting with your audience.

In terms of what has been consistent, events have always been about connecting people, and that isn’t going to change. In today’s age, people are so socially engaged, events are important pathways to bring people together. It's what makes them unique; even AI can’t replace them (I hope)." Photo: Carl Timpone/BFA.com

What trends/tech have had the biggest impact on events today:

"I think data, insights, creativity, and curation have played a big role in how we plan events today. Event technology did a lot for the industry, from automating RSVPs to using first-party data to tailor experiences around specific audiences or targeting marketing to audiences we know are interested in the event content we’ve created. Lastly, curation and community have also led organizers to build always-on engagements and longer-lasting relationships with like-minded groups with specific interests.

Advice for her younger self:

"I would say trends are cool, but make sure you understand the foundational principles of what you are doing and who you are doing it for. Always be learning, listening, and innovating; it will keep you fresh. Additionally, focus on your own development and personal brand in that professional process. The other important piece is to teach/mentor others to ensure our industry evolves into the best version of itself." Photo: Nicolas Catovic

An event she'll never forget:

"I have a few: The Atlantic Festival, of course, plus Essence Black Women in Hollywood, Essence Festival of Culture, and Aspen Food & Wine Festival."

What she hopes her legacy will be:

"Throughout my career, I have always tried to mentor younger professionals along the way, and I love to see them grow. It is a gift to see my blueprint in the world or see great events or work that matters.

I have always focused on top-tier premier experiences that you can’t get anywhere else. I would love my legacy to have been raising the bar of excellence and connecting people in hopes we can come together to change something for the better. Events are a gateway for connection and issue advancement. My goal is for the audience to walk away with something they learned, then take it back home and make change."

What excites her most about where the industry is headed:

"I find the industry to be saturated. There is a lot of mediocrity, sadly, but what excites me the most about saturation is that it breeds disruption and new ideas. I don’t tire of watching the industry iterate or learning new strategies. I think it’s what keeps me on my toes."

