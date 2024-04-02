New Event Tech Tools for April 2024

From March 9-10 in Los Angeles, McDonald’s and anime fans were transported to the first IRL WcDonald’s restaurant. At the fusion of anime, entertainment, and dining, fans were immersed in the campaign's universe through a series of 360-degree projections on the walls and tabletop, which showed characters and scenes inspired by the WcDonald’s anime series.

In Case You Missed It

We recently chatted with VOW founder Jennifer Brisman about how her guest management platform has evolved. Its latest iteration includes features like guest and group list and data management, invitations and communications, tracking RSVPs and data collection, real-time alerts and notifications, and (a standout to us) integrated venue maps and seating for up to 15,000 in a single view.

We also checked out Coke’s trippy AI-powered pop-up—where consumers could taste the new Coke Spiced beverage and create a visual manifestation of their experience using AI-generated prompts—as well as Morgan Stanley's augmented reality (AR) experience for The Players Championship, which allowed fans to reexperience nine iconic moments from the golf tournament directly from their mobile phones.

Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

To build—or tap into—an online community

Reddit has launched Reddit Pro: a free suite of advanced tools for businesses to learn when, where, and how to effectively participate in Reddit communities—and in turn, connect users with the businesses they are interested in. Companies using Reddit Pro—which is currently in its beta test phase—have access to an interface with multiple tools, including AI-powered insights into the platform's top communities and trending topics (businesses can use these insights to join or start conversations and connect with new and existing audiences), along with performance analytics, publishing tools, and a pro dashboard to keep a pulse on monthly progress.

“Reddit is where real people connect in interest-led, intent-driven spaces, and for businesses at this moment, there are not a lot of places to be part of these interactions and engage with people organically," said Reddit's chief marketing and consumer experience officer, Roxy Young. "Through Reddit Pro, we’re connecting companies with communities in a mutually valuable way: unmatched insights and tools for enhanced participation from businesses, both organic and paid, which then drives more relevant and valuable experiences for our users,”

To simplify event ticketing

Tripleseat, a cloud-based sales and event management software for the hospitality industry, has unveiled Tripleseat Tickets, aiming to deliver a powerful event registration and ticketing solution designed specifically for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. This new product aims to empower restaurants and hotels to create and promote their events and experiences with a cohesive platform that will drive revenue. "[Venues] can now easily sell tickets and promote their events with elevated branded landing pages and email marketing, resulting in increased sales and revenue," explained CEO Jonathan Morse.

Tripleseat also recently launched a reservation solution to help consumers and restaurants reserve tables for large parties. Built on the TripleseatDirect platform, the new Large Party Reservations solution caters to large party reservations typically between six and 15 people. The product enables the restaurant to offer online table availability, preordering, and upfront payment. Armed with all the details for the reservation, the kitchen can then prepare in advance and the venue can staff appropriately.

To quickly generate visual assets and other event content

Zoom Events has launched new image generation capabilities within its AI companion tool. Now, event organizers can generate realistic or abstract images for all parts of an event (including masthead, emails, sessions, virtual backgrounds, video product elements, and more). The service can also assist with content generation, helping users write event descriptions, speaker bios, announcements, and marketing emails.

In other Zoom news, the company announced the general availability of Swoogo’s hybrid events offering on the Zoom App Marketplace. This offering combines Zoom Event’s virtual platform and Swoogo’s in-person event management technology. “Hybrid events are here to stay, and it’s critical that event organizers design experiences that make both in-person and virtual attendees feel equally connected to the event,” said John Beckmann, head of Zoom Events. “By incorporating Swoogo’s customizable event management capabilities with Zoom’s digital platform, our customers can enjoy seamless planning and hosting, even for the most complex hybrid events.”

To help independent venues save time and money

AmptUp, an all-in-one platform that claims to “cut the event booking process down from three weeks to three minutes,” has debuted its new Payouts feature. The service aims to carry venues and talent through the entire booking process, from the initial contract to payment, without having to juggle various email threads and calendars. It creates a centralized hub for all contracts, marketing materials, and event information, and venues can track the status of a booking in real time, receive artist assets at the time of booking, and easily calculate payouts. On the flip side, musicians and other talent can ensure they have all the right equipment, tech setup info, house rules, and more.

“We've done heavy research into the artist experience, and a lot of artists have a story about managing payouts at 2 a.m. or while racing to catch a plane, only to find out that they aren't getting paid what they expected,” explained AmptUp CEO and co-founder Holly Hagerman. “This is almost always due to an unclear contract or paperwork getting lost in the shuffle. Independent venues and artists rely on each other, and AmptUp’s new Payouts feature helps maintain these symbiotic relationships by ensuring that everyone is clear on the terms of the deal with a total sellout potential number shown in writing.”

To improve travel booking

Travel search engine KAYAK has debuted a new suite of AI products to help make travel planning decisions faster, easier, and more intuitive. A highlight is KAYAK PriceCheck, a new patent-pending price comparison tool. Anyone with KAYAK’s app can upload a screenshot of a flight itinerary from any site, and KAYAK will quickly check hundreds of sites to verify they’re getting a good price. Also new? Ask KAYAK, which lets travelers use simple text entries to search and refine their results. Travelers can ask the service for travel recommendations; they'll also see a chat box where they can input their specific hotel, car, or flight requirements.

To digitally manage events storage and logistics

Tech-enabled self-storage platform StoragePal reduces the cost and hassle of event equipment storage and logistics. Through the platform, event professionals select from a by-the-item storage menu for their equipment; StoragePal then picks up the boxed items, transports them, and stores them. A virtual interface allows event planners to monitor and request a return of any item at any time, and clients only pay for current items in storage. StoragePal has launched for event professionals in Paris, and plans to expand to London and Amsterdam later in 2024 and to the U.S. in 2025.

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Bizzabo's Event Experience OS now includes hotel room block management, designed to streamline the attendee experience with a modern, seamless transition from event registration to hotel reservation. Attendees can navigate through the event's branded, mobile-friendly booking site, where personal information and ticket numbers are auto-filled for a hassle-free process. In more Bizzabo news, Gartner has named the company a leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Event Technology Platforms—the first-ever Magic Quadrant for the event industry.

Pixis Drones—a drone show company that blends imagination and innovative storytelling with entertainment to create branded aerial art displays—announced the hiring of Mike Hamlet as its creative director. He will focus on expanding and guiding the company’s creative drone shows. Prior to his hiring, Hamlet worked as creative director at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where he developed St. Jude's first in-house Super Bowl spot.

Banzai International Inc., a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions, has announced an expansion of Reach, its event marketing solution. This expansion includes the creation of an operating business unit, investment in new technology systems to support customers more efficiently, and an expanded strategic focus within Banzai to serve additional customers.

Executive Platforms, which builds forums for C-suite and senior executives, has announced its combination with Board.org, an online peer-to-peer platform for leaders to gain expertise to inform strategic decision-making. As a singular platform, Executive Platforms and Board.org will be able to expand their offerings, drive event attendees to the community platform to continue the conversation, and accelerate the launch of new boards.