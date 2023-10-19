EEA submissions close October 26.
CANADA: Ottawa Tourism's New Accreditation, Fashion Art Toronto, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, and More

October 19, 2023

GLOBAL: Global hospitality company Convene announced that it has launched its Refer-a-Friend program to incentivize individuals to refer new business to the company. The Convene Refer-a-Friend program extends to the company’s Meeting & Event and WorkPlace products across its entire U.S. portfolio, inclusive of etc.venues. The program will launch in the U.K. in early 2024.

NATIONAL: A new report from Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo found that almost half (42%) of Canadian sports fans were more likely to travel and see a game on the road rather than attend a game at home or in their closest sports city. The Sports Travel Road Game Report also found that the average fan takes approximately three sports trips per year and that 80% of fans are looking to take either the same or more trips in the upcoming year than they did the previous year.   

OTTAWA: Ottawa Tourism has been accredited by Canada’s 2SLGBTQI+ Chamber of Commerce, marking a significant milestone in the organization's ongoing commitment to promoting inclusivity and diversity in business and leisure tourism. This accreditation reflects Ottawa Tourism's dedication to creating a welcoming and safe destination for all delegates and travelers.

TORONTO: Toronto’s longest-running multi-arts fashion week, Fashion Art Toronto, announced details for its four-day fall fashion showcase. Running Nov. 16-19, the event will take place at Black Creek Assembly, a 20,000-square-foot industrial warehouse in Toronto’s Junction neighborhood. This season will also include the first-ever Club Catwalk, a fashion-inspired rave where partygoers get to dance on the runway.

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair announced the much-anticipated return of Spotlight on Local, presented by Metro, for its 2023 edition. This signature feature shines a spotlight on artisanal local food and beverage suppliers from Ontario's regional tourism destinations. The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair will take place Nov. 3-12.

