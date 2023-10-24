Deadline Extension: 11th Annual EEAs.
You asked, we listened. The deadline for the 11th Annual EEAs has been extended.
Enter before Nov. 3!

US: Boise Centre's New Hire, Garden of the Gods Resort's Renovation, Brightline's Partnership with FLIBS, and More

October 24, 2023

GLOBAL: Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino, located on 12 acres of beachfront property on Palm Beach, announced the appointment of award-winning chef Yvan Didelot as its director of culinary experience and F&B operations. In this role, Didelot will share his talent and experience as both a chef and leader to further elevate the resort’s gastronomic and mixology offerings. His primary focus will be to build on the new identity of Ruinas del Mar, the property’s signature restaurant, as well as existing and newly designed flavors for both food and tropical beverages throughout all dining venues.

BOISE, IDAHO: Boise Centre has named athletics event and facility operations professional Julie Rising as the new assistant executive director. Rising will oversee four of Boise Centre’s largest departments, including event management, food and beverage services, facility operations, and technology services.

BOSTON: Hot chocolate table-side service returns to Avery Bar at The Ritz-Carlton, Boston, this holiday season. Avery Bar Chocolat launches Oct. 28, offering a selection of sweets and pastries along with a steaming, decadent cup of hot cocoa. Guests can order their cocoa table-side and will be treated to a selection of toppings curated by Ritz-Carlton, Boston, pastry chef Christoper Goluszka. Accompaniments include housemade vanilla bean marshmallows and caramel whipped cream, along with candy cane shortbread cookies and double fudge brownies. 

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.: Garden of the Gods Resort and Club announced the completion of an extensive $40 million renovation to its 117 guest rooms, suites, cottages, and casitas; four dining venues; dynamic destination STRATA spa and STRATA med; and more than 22,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting and events space. 

MIAMI: Brightline, a provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, is once again partnering with the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), taking place Oct. 25-29. Those interested in major events like FLIBS can now benefit from a car-free connection through expanded service offered by Brightline, catering to Central and South Florida’s marine industry. Brightline guests attending FLIBS—coming from Miami, West Palm Beach, Aventura, Boca, and now Orlando—can ride to the in-water boat show with trains to Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station. Complimentary shuttles provided by the boat show are available from the Brightline station to the Riverside Hotel.

