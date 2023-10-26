GLOBAL: PRG (Production Resource Group), a leading provider of production solutions for entertainment and live events, has named Ariane Coldiron as senior vice president of corporate events. Coldiron was most recently SVP of brand experience at Freeman, where she worked for nearly a decade; she’s also held tenures at Jack Morton, InVision Communications, and TBA Global Events. PRG has 62 offices in 28 countries.

DALLAS: The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation to its 218 guest rooms, lobby, public areas, and corridors. Led by Texas-based design firm Rottet Studio, the renovation pays homage to the city’s past, blending influences of fashion, art, and botanicals, with Art Deco undertones and a color palette of rich walnut, copper, and rose. There’s also a 12,000-square-foot luxury spa and three dining outlets.

LOS ANGELES: Vulture has announced additional programming for the upcoming Vulture Festival, which returns for its 10th year Nov. 11-12. Taking over Nya Studios in Los Angeles, the pop culture-centric event will feature screenings, performances, actors in conversation, and more. Broadway icon Billy Porter will receive Vulture’s “Honorary Degree;” other highlights will include Sharon Stone and art critic Jerry Saltz in conversation.

NEW YORK: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has appointed Marcel Thoma as general manager of Mandarin Oriental, New York, overseeing the executive management and operations of the five-star hotel. Within the role, Thoma will also act as area vice president overseeing operations at Mandarin Oriental, Boston; Mandarin Oriental, Santiago; Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills; Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue; and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, New York.

PHOENIX: The long-anticipated Global Ambassador hotel will open in Phoenix on Dec. 6. A decade in the making, the 141-room hotel was designed to reflect hospitality veteran Sam Fox’s worldly travels. Five original restaurants have been designed as gathering spaces for both guests and locals alike, with the highlight being Théa Mediterranean Rooftop, an 18,000-square-foot restaurant overlooking Camelback Mountain that will open on Dec. 27.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]