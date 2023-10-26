Deadline Extension: 11th Annual EEAs.
You asked, we listened. The deadline for the 11th Annual EEAs has been extended.
Enter before Nov. 3!

US: Vulture Festival Updates, Buzzy New Hotels in Dallas and Phoenix, PRG’s New SVP of Corporate Events, and More

October 26, 2023

GLOBAL: PRG (Production Resource Group), a leading provider of production solutions for entertainment and live events, has named Ariane Coldiron as senior vice president of corporate events. Coldiron was most recently SVP of brand experience at Freeman, where she worked for nearly a decade; she’s also held tenures at Jack Morton, InVision Communications, and TBA Global Events. PRG has 62 offices in 28 countries. 

DALLAS: The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation to its 218 guest rooms, lobby, public areas, and corridors. Led by Texas-based design firm Rottet Studio, the renovation pays homage to the city’s past, blending influences of fashion, art, and botanicals, with Art Deco undertones and a color palette of rich walnut, copper, and rose. There’s also a 12,000-square-foot luxury spa and three dining outlets.

LOS ANGELES: Vulture has announced additional programming for the upcoming Vulture Festival, which returns for its 10th year Nov. 11-12. Taking over Nya Studios in Los Angeles, the pop culture-centric event will feature screenings, performances, actors in conversation, and more. Broadway icon Billy Porter will receive Vulture’s “Honorary Degree;” other highlights will include Sharon Stone and art critic Jerry Saltz in conversation.

NEW YORK: Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has appointed Marcel Thoma as general manager of Mandarin Oriental, New York, overseeing the executive management and operations of the five-star hotel. Within the role, Thoma will also act as area vice president overseeing operations at Mandarin Oriental, Boston; Mandarin Oriental, Santiago; Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills; Mandarin Oriental Residences, Fifth Avenue; and The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, New York.

PHOENIX: The long-anticipated Global Ambassador hotel will open in Phoenix on Dec. 6. A decade in the making, the 141-room hotel was designed to reflect hospitality veteran Sam Fox’s worldly travels. Five original restaurants have been designed as gathering spaces for both guests and locals alike, with the highlight being Théa Mediterranean Rooftop, an 18,000-square-foot restaurant overlooking Camelback Mountain that will open on Dec. 27. 

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Marriott Bonvoy and Live Nation Canada’s New Partnership, Plus Haunted Walking Tours and a Big Hotel Renovation
Industry Buzz
US: Boise Centre's New Hire, Garden of the Gods Resort's Renovation, Brightline's Partnership with FLIBS, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourisme Montréal's Sustainability Announcement, Fairmont Royal York's Holiday Programming, a Vancouver Casino's Rebranding, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa Tourism's New Accreditation, Fashion Art Toronto, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
Tequila Cazadores After Dark, one of the festival's signature events, will take place October 11 at Second Floor.
Industry Buzz
New York City Wine & Food Festival Preview: What to Expect From New, Fan-Favorite, and Family-Friendly Events
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Marriott Bonvoy and Live Nation Canada’s New Partnership, Plus Haunted Walking Tours and a Big Hotel Renovation
Industry Buzz
US: Boise Centre's New Hire, Garden of the Gods Resort's Renovation, Brightline's Partnership with FLIBS, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Tourisme Montréal's Sustainability Announcement, Fairmont Royal York's Holiday Programming, a Vancouver Casino's Rebranding, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Ottawa Tourism's New Accreditation, Fashion Art Toronto, The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Convene's Refer-a-Friend Program, The Venetian's Renovation Plans, VisitPITTSBURGH's New Hire, and More
Industry Buzz
US: VidCon Announces 2024 Dates, Thompson Houston to Open, a Music Executive Summit in LA, and More
Most Popular
Trends
5 Trends Shaping the Event and Meeting Industry Right Now
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Why Sephora Went Hybrid With Its Big Beauty Event
Strategy
7 Ways Tech Conferences Are Engaging Attendees in 2023
Programming & Entertainment
5 Ways Your Body Language Is Hurting Your Event Presentations
Opinion & Experts
Readers' Forum: When Did You First Know You Wanted to Work in Events?
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
23 Standout Moments From This Year's New York City Wine & Food Festival
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff's Taste for Adventure, Calgary's Hush Gala, Toronto's Hot Docs Podcast Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Harrah’s Las Vegas Celebrates 50 Years, Disney's New Events Hire, Pinstripes Opens in LA, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Discover Halifax's New Roles, Researchers' Night in Montreal, Virtuoso's Canada Forum, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Formula 1 Las Vegas Names Tequila Partner, Amplify's New York Office, New Rooftop Lounge in Tampa, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's Sustainability Announcement, MacFarlands Events' New Facility, Chelsea Hotel's Renovations, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Halloween Events in Chicago, On Air Fest in LA, Butler's Pantry's New Hires, and More
Page 1 of 121
Next Page