CHICAGO: Jack Morton announced the appointment of Kelly Roe as senior vice president, executive creative director. She will lead creative for its Chicago operation. Roe joins Jack Morton from The Kitchen, the in-house creative agency at Kraft Heinz focused on digital and social creative, strategy, and production for more than 22 brands. In her new role, Roe will oversee creative for brands including Guinness, Under Armour, P&G, and several healthcare clients. She will also sit on the agency's global creative council.

NEW YORK: This December, NoMo SoHo invites guests to complete their holiday shopping while staying at the SoHo hotel. When booking the Winter Wonderland offer, travelers visiting NYC to see the holiday sights can chip away at their holiday shopping with discounts at neighborhood stores including Rag & Bone, Kendra Scott, Dolce Vita, AllBirds, and more.

ORLANDO, FLA.: New experiences are coming to the 2024 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, taking place March 11-15, 2024, in Orlando. These include the Digital Health Technology Theme Park, filled with innovations around AI, workforce, business of healthcare, and more; a Hosted Buyer Program, facilitating meetings between providers and companies in healthcare technology; and a new exhibition Main Stage to explore industry hot topics.

PHILADELPHIA: Philly is now home to The Chef Conference, founded by Mike Traud and presented by Visit Philadelphia and Resy, an American Express company. The four-day Chef Conference offers a platform for hospitality professionals to connect over a shared vision to improve the restaurant industry and for epicurean enthusiasts to hear from their favorite culinary stars and have one-of-a-kind dining experiences. The conference and its ancillary, open-to-the-public programming—like pop-up dinners, book events, and happy hours—will take place April 12-15, 2024, hosted in venues across Philadelphia.

SAN DIEGO: The 19th annual San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival takes place Nov. 6-12. It is the West Coast's largest and only festival to occur simultaneously in two countries. It will celebrate the fusion of culture and culinary exploration within Southern California's dynamic food and beverage scene. Highlights include the annual Grand Weekend, the capstone of the festival experience and the culmination of a week of niche specialty dining events in San Diego and Baja.

