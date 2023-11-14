DALLAS: After welcoming over 250,000 guests in Toronto and Los Angeles, World of Barbie is making its way to the DFW at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, with doors officially opening Nov. 17. This immersive experience is produced by live entertainment company Kilburn Live, in collaboration with Mattel and global events leader IMG. The 25,000-square-foot attraction allows fans of all generations to step directly into an inspiring world where they can explore a life-size Barbie Dreamhouse, try out several Barbie careers displayed in various interactive rooms, and even sit behind the wheel of a full-size Barbie Dream Camper Van.

HONOLULU: Hilton announced plans to transform Trump International Hotel Waikiki into Wākea Waikiki Beach under the management of LXR Hotels & Resorts (one of Hilton's luxury brands), officially taking place in February 2024. The transformation will feature a custom design renovation by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio. Scheduled to start in early 2025 and slated to take place over several months, the renovation will be phased to minimize disruption to daily operations and will encompass upgrades to public areas, including lobbies, pool areas, the spa, the fitness center, residence corridors, landscaping, and residence interiors.

LAS VEGAS: A new cocktail and caviar bar at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, created with Clique Hospitality, is set to open this spring. Caspian’s will be steps from the main casino floor, inviting passersby for caviar and cocktails, and to discover "what lies beyond the walls." Away from the bar and tables, a monochromatic passageway will lead guests to a Parisian-inspired music lounge. The 1,100-square-foot caviar bar will seat close to 50 guests. The music lounge will span 2,300 square feet and will seat nearly 100 guests.

Caesars Palace Las Vegas has debuted its renovated Colosseum Tower. Formerly known as the Forum Tower, the redesigned tower offers 440 guest rooms and suites with modern decor. Designed by Michael Medeiros of RDH Interests Inc., the enhanced accommodations feature interiors with high contrasts of black and white. Color accents include pops of emerald inspired by the jewelry worn by the late Cleopatra, along with splashes of Roman red throughout the custom artwork and furniture.

PHILADELPHIA: The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society unveiled the theme of the 2024 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: United by Flowers. The 195th PHS Philadelphia Flower Show will be held March 2-10, 2024, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. United by Flowers celebrates the colorful community that comes together to share in their love of gardening, flowers, and plants, and the impact they make on our lives all year-round.

