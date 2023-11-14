Free Virtual Event: From Budget to Brilliance.
Join us on Dec. 7 for a virtual event that will explore the perfect balance between creativity and financial feasibility.
Register now!

US: World of Barbie to Open in Dallas, Caesars Palace to Open New Caviar Bar and Music Lounge, Philadelphia Flower Show Announces 2024 Theme, and More

November 14, 2023

DALLAS: After welcoming over 250,000 guests in Toronto and Los Angeles, World of Barbie is making its way to the DFW at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, with doors officially opening Nov. 17. This immersive experience is produced by live entertainment company Kilburn Live, in collaboration with Mattel and global events leader IMG. The 25,000-square-foot attraction allows fans of all generations to step directly into an inspiring world where they can explore a life-size Barbie Dreamhouse, try out several Barbie careers displayed in various interactive rooms, and even sit behind the wheel of a full-size Barbie Dream Camper Van.

HONOLULU: Hilton announced plans to transform Trump International Hotel Waikiki into Wākea Waikiki Beach under the management of LXR Hotels & Resorts (one of Hilton's luxury brands), officially taking place in February 2024. The transformation will feature a custom design renovation by Bryan O’Sullivan Studio. Scheduled to start in early 2025 and slated to take place over several months, the renovation will be phased to minimize disruption to daily operations and will encompass upgrades to public areas, including lobbies, pool areas, the spa, the fitness center, residence corridors, landscaping, and residence interiors.

LAS VEGAS: A new cocktail and caviar bar at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, created with Clique Hospitality, is set to open this spring. Caspian’s will be steps from the main casino floor, inviting passersby for caviar and cocktails, and to discover "what lies beyond the walls." Away from the bar and tables, a monochromatic passageway will lead guests to a Parisian-inspired music lounge. The 1,100-square-foot caviar bar will seat close to 50 guests. The music lounge will span 2,300 square feet and will seat nearly 100 guests.

Caesars Palace Las Vegas has debuted its renovated Colosseum Tower. Formerly known as the Forum Tower, the redesigned tower offers 440 guest rooms and suites with modern decor. Designed by Michael Medeiros of RDH Interests Inc., the enhanced accommodations feature interiors with high contrasts of black and white. Color accents include pops of emerald inspired by the jewelry worn by the late Cleopatra, along with splashes of Roman red throughout the custom artwork and furniture.

PHILADELPHIA: The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society unveiled the theme of the 2024 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: United by Flowers. The 195th PHS Philadelphia Flower Show will be held March 2-10, 2024, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. United by Flowers celebrates the colorful community that comes together to share in their love of gardening, flowers, and plants, and the impact they make on our lives all year-round.  

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canadian Finals Rodeo Heads to Edmonton, New Exhibits at Montreal Museum, Vancouver Aquarium Events, and More
Industry Buzz
US: PCMA's New Marketing Chief, Constellation Culinary Group's New Winter Menu, Butler’s Pantry's New CEO, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff Christmas Market, Gordon Ramsay Burger to Open in Vancouver, Parkside Hotel's Sustainability Award, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Events and Catering Group in Atlanta, Legacy Club's Jingle Bell Ball, NBPA Mobile Tour, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
Tequila Cazadores After Dark, one of the festival's signature events, will take place October 11 at Second Floor.
Industry Buzz
New York City Wine & Food Festival Preview: What to Expect From New, Fan-Favorite, and Family-Friendly Events
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Canadian Finals Rodeo Heads to Edmonton, New Exhibits at Montreal Museum, Vancouver Aquarium Events, and More
Industry Buzz
US: PCMA's New Marketing Chief, Constellation Culinary Group's New Winter Menu, Butler’s Pantry's New CEO, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff Christmas Market, Gordon Ramsay Burger to Open in Vancouver, Parkside Hotel's Sustainability Award, and More
Industry Buzz
US: New Events and Catering Group in Atlanta, Legacy Club's Jingle Bell Ball, NBPA Mobile Tour, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Best New Restaurants in Canada, FirstOntario Centre to Undergo Renovations, Vancouver Aquarium's Holiday Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Hilton Boston Park Plaza's Rebrand, reMind Psychedelics Business Forum, NVE Experience Agency's New Hire, and More
Most Popular
Trends
5 Major Things Affecting Events and Group Travel in 2024
Event Production & Fabrication
Even Better Than the Real Thing? See Inside This Immersive U2 Fan Experience
BizBash Sports
Q&A: Boston Celtics' VP of Corporate Events on Her 22-Year History with the Team
Industry Insiders
What's New at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas
Event Design & Decor
Check Out This Fresh Take on an Under-the-Sea Event Theme
Event Design & Decor
10 Catering and Decor Ideas From This Poetic The Little Prince-Themed Networking Event
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Air Canada's Fan Flight, Toronto's Holiday Hills Winter Festival, Vancouver International Airport's New Cafe, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Jack Morton's New SVP, The Chef Conference in Philly, San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Indigenous Tourism Ontario and Sport Tourism Canada's Partnership, Montreal Ranked Third Best City to Visit in 2024, Toronto's New Digital Guide, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Vulture Festival Updates, Buzzy New Hotels in Dallas and Phoenix, PRG’s New SVP of Corporate Events, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Marriott Bonvoy and Live Nation Canada’s New Partnership, Plus Haunted Walking Tours and a Big Hotel Renovation
Industry Buzz
US: Boise Centre's New Hire, Garden of the Gods Resort's Renovation, Brightline's Partnership with FLIBS, and More
Page 1 of 122
Next Page