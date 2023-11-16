GLOBAL: The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) announced the appointment of Marsha Flanagan as its new president and CEO. She will lead IAEE into its next phase of service to the global exhibition and event industry while supporting the association’s underpinnings of advocacy, sustainability, and DE&I initiatives. She officially begins her new role Dec. 1—just in time for IAEE's Expo! Expo!, which kicks off Dec. 5 in Dallas.

LAS VEGAS: Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the highly anticipated luxury resort and casino, and IGK, the celebrity-favorite luxury hair and beauty brand, have partnered to open IGK Salon, the first IGK location in Las Vegas. Located on the second-floor wellness corridor of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel, adjacent to the fitness center, IGK Salon opens Dec. 14, immediately following the resort’s grand opening Dec. 13, pending regulatory approvals, and has already begun taking reservations.

LOS ANGELES: In celebration of its season five premiere, FX’s Fargo is hitting the road with a mobile pop-up experience, Pillow Talk. The all-new branded truck recently made its first pit stop in NYC at the High Line and is now headed to LA on Nov. 19 at Smorgasburg. The pop-up will be open to the public and offer opportunities to win limited-edition swag, including koozies, pillows, and coffee courtesy of Be Bright.

NEW YORK: Refinery Hotel recently unveiled its holiday deals, the Winter Spectacular Stay Package and the New Year’s Eve Package. The former aims to be the ultimate in-room experience, with a fresh Christmas tree delivery with decorations, seasonal room service (including hot chocolate, holiday cookies, and milk), and a gingerbread house decorating kit. The NYE package includes one room on New Year’s Eve and two tickets to the annual New Year’s Eve party on the Refinery Rooftop, which features a four-hour open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, and a live DJ. The package also includes a bottle of sparkling wine, balloons, a disposable camera, NYE swag, and a late 2 p.m. checkout time on New Year’s Day.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. Travel Association announced the addition of Ishma Haider as vice president of group travel, a new position that will bolster the association’s work to increase group/meetings travel to and within the U.S. Haider joins U.S. Travel from Visit Orlando where she served as director of convention marketing for nearly four years. Before Visit Orlando, Haider served on the national meetings and events team at Caesars Entertainment.

