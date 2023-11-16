CANADA: Tourism Calgary's CEO to Retire, Fairmont Royal York's Green Building Certification, Vancouver's Canyon Lights, and More

November 16, 2023

GLOBAL: The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) announced the appointment of Marsha Flanagan as its new president and CEO. She will lead IAEE into its next phase of service to the global exhibition and event industry while supporting the association’s underpinnings of advocacy, sustainability, and DE&I initiatives. She officially begins her new role Dec. 1—just in time for IAEE's Expo! Expo!, which kicks off Dec. 5 in Dallas.

BANFF: Banff & Lake Louise Tourism announced six weeks of new and time-honored holiday events and festivities to celebrate the festive season from Nov. 17 to Jan. 1, 2024. Twinkling lights, a snow globe-inspired town, and holiday events and activities to entertain the entire family will transform Banff and Lake Louise into a festive playground. Visit Banff & Lake Louise Tourism's website for full details.

CALGARY: Tourism Calgary announced the retirement of CEO Cindy Ady, who, over the past 10 years, successfully elevated Calgary’s profile as a year-round global tourism destination. Ady’s retirement marks the end of an era of growth and change for tourism in Calgary and signals the beginning of Tourism Calgary’s next phase and a comprehensive search process for a new CEO. Ady’s last day as CEO will be Dec. 31, and she will stay on as interim CEO until the new CEO is in place.

TORONTO: Fairmont Royal York announced that the hotel has received the Canada Green Building Council's (CAGBC's) Zero Carbon Building – Performance Standard certification. This $65 million project was completed after close to five years of detailed planning and execution. It will reduce over 7,000 tonnes of carbon annually, or 80% of the hotel's annual carbon emissions, the equivalent of taking 1,558 cars off the road.

VANCOUVER: Canyon Lights returns to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park Nov. 17. Visitors can cross the world-famous bridge, lit end to end with a changing multicolor display, and sway high above the illuminated Capilano River, or walk along the twinkling cliffside pathway of Cliffwalk. Tickets for Canyon Lights must be purchased in advance online, with a limited quantity of tickets available.

