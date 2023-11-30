Free Virtual Event: From Budget to Brilliance.
CANADA: NHL All-Star Weekend Updates, a New Five-Star Hotel for Niagara Falls, and More

November 30, 2023

NATIONAL: Catering and event management platform Tripleseat has introduced PartyPay, a new payment processing platform tailored for the hospitality industry's event managers, aiming to make transactions smooth and boost event sales. It allows for quick, secure online payments, including on-the-spot QR code payments, and consolidates all transaction management in one place. PartyPay comes with an easy-to-use dashboard for monitoring sales and optimizing payment strategies, plus robust reporting tools for deeper business insights.

Pizza Hut Canada is giving away more than $1 million in free pizzas with its Repizza campaign, taking place Dec. 4. To celebrate its new Handcrafted Crust, the brand is offering a free pizza “refill” to anyone who brings an empty pizza box to the nearest Pizza Hut store during the one-day campaign. The first 100 customers at each store will get a new Handcrafted Crust Pizza while supplies last. 

NIAGARA FALLS: Niagara Parks has announced a plan to develop the historic Toronto Power Generating Station, which hasn’t been in use since 1974. The historic site will undergo a $200 million renovation spearheaded by Pearle Hospitality; current plans call for a five-star hotel, a variety of restaurants, a craft brewery, a spa, a museum, and various event spaces. Construction is expected to begin in mid-2024, with an opening in 2027.

TORONTO: The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be expanded to a three-day event, kicking off Feb. 1, 2024, at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Scotiabank Arena. The highly anticipated gathering will feature the return of the All-Star player draft, plus an All-Star skills competition, a three-on-three showcase, and more, closing with the All-Star Game on Feb. 3. 

VANCOUVER: Bright Walk at White Rock kicks off Dec. 2 with a tree lighting ceremony. The holiday event in White Rock takes over Memorial Park until Jan. 7; highlights will include a Christmas market with more than 30 local vendors, along with musical performances, meet-and-greets with Santa, free hot chocolate, games, kids’ crafts, and more. The free event takes place daily from 4-8 p.m.

