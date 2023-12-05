NATIONAL: Marriott International Inc. has announced its commitment to incorporating neuroinclusive practices at Marriott-hosted customer events of 250 people or more globally. This commitment is a result of joining forces with The Neu Project, an initiative from Google’s Experience Institute (Xi) that aims to share resources designed to better accommodate neurodivergent event attendees, including those with ADHD, obsessive-compulsive disorder, autism, dyslexia, epilepsy, and Tourette syndrome.

ANAHEIM, CALIF: Visit Anaheim, the California city’s official destination organization, is now a Certified Autism Center, a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. This means that the organization’s staff has completed specialized training and a certification process to better understand and assist autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors; it's the first step in the city's initiative to make Anaheim a fully Certified Autism Destination.

AUSTIN, TEXAS: Moontower Just for Laughs Austin has announced the first wave of talent set to perform at the comedy festival, taking place in downtown Austin April 10-21, 2024. Headliners will include Andrew Schulz, Shane Gillis, Amy Sedaris, and Margaret Cho, plus a reunion of “The State” and more. Badges are on sale now.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS: Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection, is now open in the heat of Fort Worth’s Cultural District. The hotel has 88 studios, 12 lofts, and six suites, including the three-room Goodnight Suite with a dining room for eight. There’s also the Bricks and Horses contemporary chophouse, plus over 10,000 square feet of event space.

LOS ANGELES: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosted its third annual gala Dec. 3, raising $10 million to support the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming. The event was co-chaired by Ava DuVernay, Dr. Eric Esrailian, Halle Berry, and Ryan Murphy, and featured performances by Billie Eilish and Finneas.

