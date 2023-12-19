GLOBAL: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi announced the appointment of TJ Joulak as general manager. A veteran in luxury hospitality, Joulak has over 25 years of experience in the industry and has worked across markets in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. He previously helmed various luxury portfolios in the Shangri-La Group.

LAS VEGAS: Orla, the highly anticipated restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina, is now accepting reservations for its Jan. 16 opening at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. An original concept, Orla will offer a menu that celebrates the best of Greece and the surrounding Mediterranean regions.

NEW YORK: On Air Fest returns Feb. 28 to March 1, 2024, to Brooklyn's Wythe Hotel for its annual flagship festival, bringing together storytellers, audio creatives, multimedia artists, musicians, industry leaders, and inspired listeners who are shaping the culture of sound. The 2024 lineup will feature Fresh Air co-host Tonya Mosley, plus exclusive live editions of Design Matters with Debbie Millman, Sing for Science, The Allusionist, Twenty Thousand Hertz with host Dallas Taylor, and the Talkhouse Podcast.

SAN FRANCISCO: ASM Global announced that the Moscone Center, the largest convention and exhibition complex in San Francisco, has been awarded LEED Platinum certification for Existing Building Operations and Maintenance. The certification is the highest level of LEED developed by the U.S. Green Building Council.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Winter Restaurant Week, presented by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, returns as the biannual celebration of the region’s restaurant industry from Jan. 15-21, 2024. The event offers diners specially priced menus throughout D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Participating restaurants will offer multicourse brunch and lunch menus for $25 or $35 per person, and multicourse dinner menus for $40, $55, or $65 per person for on-premise dining.

