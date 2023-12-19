Meet the 2023 BizBash Sports Power Players.
Meet the 2023 BizBash Sports Power Players who are leading the way when it comes to executing incredible fan experiences.
Read now.

US: On Air Fest Lineup, Moscone Center Hits LEED Platinum, Winter Restaurant Week in D.C., and More

December 19, 2023

GLOBAL: Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi announced the appointment of TJ Joulak as general manager. A veteran in luxury hospitality, Joulak has over 25 years of experience in the industry and has worked across markets in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. He previously helmed various luxury portfolios in the Shangri-La Group.

LAS VEGAS: Orla, the highly anticipated restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina, is now accepting reservations for its Jan. 16 opening at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. An original concept, Orla will offer a menu that celebrates the best of Greece and the surrounding Mediterranean regions.

NEW YORK: On Air Fest returns Feb. 28 to March 1, 2024, to Brooklyn's Wythe Hotel for its annual flagship festival, bringing together storytellers, audio creatives, multimedia artists, musicians, industry leaders, and inspired listeners who are shaping the culture of sound. The 2024 lineup will feature Fresh Air co-host Tonya Mosley, plus exclusive live editions of Design Matters with Debbie Millman, Sing for Science, The Allusionist, Twenty Thousand Hertz with host Dallas Taylor, and the Talkhouse Podcast.

SAN FRANCISCO: ASM Global announced that the Moscone Center, the largest convention and exhibition complex in San Francisco, has been awarded LEED Platinum certification for Existing Building Operations and Maintenance. The certification is the highest level of LEED developed by the U.S. Green Building Council.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Winter Restaurant Week, presented by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, returns as the biannual celebration of the region’s restaurant industry from Jan. 15-21, 2024. The event offers diners specially priced menus throughout D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Participating restaurants will offer multicourse brunch and lunch menus for $25 or $35 per person, and multicourse dinner menus for $40, $55, or $65 per person for on-premise dining.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Air Canada Routes, Edmonton's Regenerative Tourism Strategy, Parc Jean-Drapeau's Winter Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
US: 57th Street Art Fair, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, MSNBC Live, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Outlook Report, Toronto Museum Pass, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Boston Ritz-Carlton's NYE Package, Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Retail Concepts, Allagash Brewing Co.'s Private Events, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
Tequila Cazadores After Dark, one of the festival's signature events, will take place October 11 at Second Floor.
Industry Buzz
New York City Wine & Food Festival Preview: What to Expect From New, Fan-Favorite, and Family-Friendly Events
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Air Canada Routes, Edmonton's Regenerative Tourism Strategy, Parc Jean-Drapeau's Winter Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
US: 57th Street Art Fair, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, MSNBC Live, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Outlook Report, Toronto Museum Pass, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Boston Ritz-Carlton's NYE Package, Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Retail Concepts, Allagash Brewing Co.'s Private Events, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Niagara's Icewine Festival, Canadian North's New CEO, CONTACT Winter Music Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: San Diego Tourism's New VP of Sales, Seattle Convention Center's Celebration of Art, Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival, and More
Most Popular
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: 11 Sports Event Profs Creating Their Own Playbooks
Event Design & Decor
Peachy Keen Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2024
Event Production & Fabrication
BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2023
North America
What's New in Event Venues: Neuroinclusive Practices, Virtual Concierges, Unique Rentals, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Does Your Event Need a Gumball Machine? (The Answer Is Yes)
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: Adolfo Romero
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff and Lake Louise’s Hot Chocolate Trail, Toronto Premiere of 'Ferrari', Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Marriott's Neuroinclusive Practices, a New Hotel in Fort Worth, LA's $10 Million Gala, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Hyatt Centric Montreal’s Heated Rooftop Pool, a Cannabis-Filled Holiday Market, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Sphere’s New Holiday Activation, an Orlando Hotel’s Personal Shopping Service, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: NHL All-Star Weekend Updates, a New Five-Star Hotel for Niagara Falls, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Standard's New Hotel Concept, A Vintage Fashion Pop-Up, New F&B Hires, and More
Page 1 of 123
Next Page