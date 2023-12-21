Meet the 2023 BizBash Sports Power Players.
Meet the 2023 BizBash Sports Power Players who are leading the way when it comes to executing incredible fan experiences.
Read now.

US: Atlanta Airport Opens New Concourse Wing, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, TIME's New Chief Events Officer, and More

December 21, 2023

ATLANTA: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has opened a new wing of Concourse T, the largest expansion of the airport in a decade. The extended terminal ends with a large circular atrium that will be home to more retail and dining options, all operated by airport restaurateur and retailer Paradies Lagardère. The new concessions options—including retail and dining concept Southern National Market and wine bar and restaurant Vino Volo—will open Dec. 22 and 23, respectively.

LAS VEGAS: During Super Bowl weekend, the Michelob ULTRA Country Club will host headliners Lil Wayne and T-Pain—plus, an array of A-list celebrities, athletes, and entertainers who will take over Topgolf Las Vegas Feb. 10. Tickets are now available for a night that will include musical performances by Lil Wayne and T-Pain, appearances from star-studded talent, a celebrity golf shootout, and all-inclusive premium food and drinks.

LOS ANGELES: From IMG, the Endeavor-owned global events leader behind Taste of London, Taste of Paris, Frieze, and New York Fashion Week: The Shows, comes Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, a brand-new event bringing top chefs together to celebrate LA’s vibrant food, art, and cultural scene. The inaugural three-day event takes place March 1-3, 2024, at the Santa Monica Pier, in conjunction with Frieze Week Los Angeles (Feb. 29 to March 3).

NEW YORK: TIME announced that, in addition to his role as executive editor, Dan Macsai is being promoted from vice president of TIME Events to chief events officer. According to the media brand, Macsai has established TIME Events to be the fastest-growing new revenue line. He began his career at TIME 11 years ago as the front-of-book editor. 

In anticipation of its inaugural season, launching April 27, 2024, the American Flag Football League (AFFL) announced that SI Tickets, the ticketing marketplace by Sports Illustrated, will be the official ticketing partner of the AFFL. Under the partnership, the AFFL and SI Tickets will mutually receive marketing sponsorship benefits, including the use of official league and team marks for various online, media, digital, social, and in-game assets.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com. 

Feed the Sheet: [email protected] 

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]

Latest in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Halifax Cocktail Festival, PNE Winter Fair, Lights of Wonder in Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: On Air Fest Lineup, Moscone Center Hits LEED Platinum, Winter Restaurant Week in D.C., and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Air Canada Routes, Edmonton's Regenerative Tourism Strategy, Parc Jean-Drapeau's Winter Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
US: 57th Street Art Fair, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, MSNBC Live, and More
Related Stories
Biz Bash X Envent U 2020 Website
Industry Buzz
BizBash Enhances Partnership with EnventU
Tequila Cazadores After Dark, one of the festival's signature events, will take place October 11 at Second Floor.
Industry Buzz
New York City Wine & Food Festival Preview: What to Expect From New, Fan-Favorite, and Family-Friendly Events
More in Industry Buzz
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Halifax Cocktail Festival, PNE Winter Fair, Lights of Wonder in Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: On Air Fest Lineup, Moscone Center Hits LEED Platinum, Winter Restaurant Week in D.C., and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: New Air Canada Routes, Edmonton's Regenerative Tourism Strategy, Parc Jean-Drapeau's Winter Programming, and More
Industry Buzz
US: 57th Street Art Fair, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, MSNBC Live, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Destination Canada's New Tourism Outlook Report, Toronto Museum Pass, Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Boston Ritz-Carlton's NYE Package, Fontainebleau Las Vegas' Retail Concepts, Allagash Brewing Co.'s Private Events, and More
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Top Activations and Installations From Art Basel and Miami Art Week 2023
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: 11 Sports Event Profs Creating Their Own Playbooks
Event Production & Fabrication
BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2023
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Does Your Event Need a Gumball Machine? (The Answer Is Yes)
Strategy
This Marketing Conference Used Different 'Lands' to Evoke an Energetic Music Festival
Event Design & Decor
Peachy Keen Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2024
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Niagara's Icewine Festival, Canadian North's New CEO, CONTACT Winter Music Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
US: San Diego Tourism's New VP of Sales, Seattle Convention Center's Celebration of Art, Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Banff and Lake Louise’s Hot Chocolate Trail, Toronto Premiere of 'Ferrari', Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria, and More
Industry Buzz
US: Marriott's Neuroinclusive Practices, a New Hotel in Fort Worth, LA's $10 Million Gala, and More
Industry Buzz
CANADA: Hyatt Centric Montreal’s Heated Rooftop Pool, a Cannabis-Filled Holiday Market, and More
Industry Buzz
US: The Sphere’s New Holiday Activation, an Orlando Hotel’s Personal Shopping Service, and More
Page 1 of 123
Next Page