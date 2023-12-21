ATLANTA: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has opened a new wing of Concourse T, the largest expansion of the airport in a decade. The extended terminal ends with a large circular atrium that will be home to more retail and dining options, all operated by airport restaurateur and retailer Paradies Lagardère. The new concessions options—including retail and dining concept Southern National Market and wine bar and restaurant Vino Volo—will open Dec. 22 and 23, respectively.

LAS VEGAS: During Super Bowl weekend, the Michelob ULTRA Country Club will host headliners Lil Wayne and T-Pain—plus, an array of A-list celebrities, athletes, and entertainers who will take over Topgolf Las Vegas Feb. 10. Tickets are now available for a night that will include musical performances by Lil Wayne and T-Pain, appearances from star-studded talent, a celebrity golf shootout, and all-inclusive premium food and drinks.

LOS ANGELES: From IMG, the Endeavor-owned global events leader behind Taste of London, Taste of Paris, Frieze, and New York Fashion Week: The Shows, comes Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, a brand-new event bringing top chefs together to celebrate LA’s vibrant food, art, and cultural scene. The inaugural three-day event takes place March 1-3, 2024, at the Santa Monica Pier, in conjunction with Frieze Week Los Angeles (Feb. 29 to March 3).

NEW YORK: TIME announced that, in addition to his role as executive editor, Dan Macsai is being promoted from vice president of TIME Events to chief events officer. According to the media brand, Macsai has established TIME Events to be the fastest-growing new revenue line. He began his career at TIME 11 years ago as the front-of-book editor.

In anticipation of its inaugural season, launching April 27, 2024, the American Flag Football League (AFFL) announced that SI Tickets, the ticketing marketplace by Sports Illustrated, will be the official ticketing partner of the AFFL. Under the partnership, the AFFL and SI Tickets will mutually receive marketing sponsorship benefits, including the use of official league and team marks for various online, media, digital, social, and in-game assets.

BizBash Buzz is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.

Feed the Sheet: [email protected]

Subscribe: bizbash.com/bizbashbuzz

Advertise with BizBash: [email protected]